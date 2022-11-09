Coding Bootcamp Market Size to Grow by USD 1.20 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as M&A Activities - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market is fragmented, with many local and international players operating in the market. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market. Most vendors have a strong geographic presence. They compete on the basis of price, mode of delivery, and program format provided for training. Most of them provide full-time coding bootcamps, along with a few offering online and part-time training. Some vendors provide customized training services as well. The market has witnessed an increase in the number of strategic partnerships between vendors and institutions.
The coding bootcamp market size is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The low cost of bootcamps is driving market growth. The cost varies as per region and program. The short duration of training, along with low-cost options, ensure the cost-effectiveness of coding bootcamps. These bootcamps provide students with various options to finance their programs, such as self-financed or low-interest loans. Vendors also offer deferred payment options such as monthly installments, tuition deferral until employment, and free training through scholarships.
The increase in formal education is challenging the coding bootcamp market growth. The increase in the number of institutions and universities providing formal education has increased. The rising demand for software engineers is encouraging students to opt for degree programs from these institutions. Moreover, most employers do not prefer bootcamp students. The lack of awareness among students is also hindering the growth of the market. Thus, the rise in formal education is challenging the global coding bootcamp market.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information on market dynamics
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Individual Learners: The individual learners segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many individuals enroll in coding bootcamps to improve their job prospects. With the increase in the number of online coding bootcamps, many employees are opting for online modes. Moreover, many employees are opting MOOCs to gain additional skills.
- Institutional Learners
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Scope
The coding bootcamp market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coding bootcamp market, including 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coding bootcamp market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors
Related Reports
Learning Management System Market by End-user, Deployment, Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector is driving the market growth. Educational institutions and corporate organizations are opting for NGDLE. It helps organizations develop effective learning programs.
Personal Development Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The rise in cost-effective content development is driving the personal development market growth. Vendors are investing heavily in content marketing strategies in the extremely competitive B2B marketing landscape. Content marketing has shown to be one of the most effective ways to increase audience involvement.
|
Coding Bootcamp Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Language
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Language
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Language
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Language
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Language
- 5.3 Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Python - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Python - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Java - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Java - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on .NET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on .NET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Ruby - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ruby - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Language
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Language ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode
- 7.3 Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Full-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Full-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Part-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Part-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode
- Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 127: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 4Geeks Academy LLC
- Exhibit 129: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 130: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Adecco Group AG
- Exhibit 132: Adecco Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Adecco Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Adecco Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Adecco Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Barcelona Code School
- Exhibit 136: Barcelona Code School - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Barcelona Code School - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Barcelona Code School - Key offerings
- 12.6 Chegg Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Chegg Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Chegg Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dataquest Labs Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Flatiron School LLC
- Exhibit 146: Flatiron School LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Flatiron School LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Flatiron School LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Fullstack Academy LLC
- Exhibit 149: Fullstack Academy LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Fullstack Academy LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Fullstack Academy LLC - Key offerings
- 12.10 Galvanize Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Galvanize Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Galvanize Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Galvanize Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Exhibit 155: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Udacity Inc.
- Exhibit 159: Udacity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Udacity Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 166: Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 168: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/coding-bootcampmarket-v2
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article