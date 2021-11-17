Coding Bootcamp Market size to grow by USD 772.04 million | Increase in Student Enrollments as a Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The major contribution to the global coding Bootcamp market is made by individual learners compared with institutional learners, as more individuals enroll in coding boot camps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges between $5,000 to $20,000, which is less when compared with the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way in which learners can obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).

The report is segmented by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), mode of delivery (full-time boot camps and part-time boot camps), language (Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Vendor Insights

The global Coding Bootcamp market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, In March 2021, Udacity Inc launched the School of Cybersecurity to ready the next generation of digital defenders, addressing a widening skills gap.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Coding Bootcamp market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US and Canada are the key markets for coding Bootcamp in North America. The increasing number of student enrollment along with the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps will facilitate the coding boot camp market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increase in ready-to-work coding boot camps is one of the key trends supporting the coding boot camp market share growth. The boot camps developed in the ready-to-work model are specifically designed to address immediate shortages of technology talent. These programs provide people with the full set of skills needed to qualify for a junior developer. These types of boot camps are typically referred to as Zero to Sixty code schools and include intense training programs that are full-time and part-time training programs.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. The non-acceptance of Bootcamp qualified students by the employers in the majority of the emerging regions are further catering to the growth of the formal education sector, thereby suppressing the emergence of coding boot camps in these regions.

Coding Bootcamp Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 772.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

