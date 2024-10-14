Coding Bootcamp Market to Grow by USD 2.8 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by AI and Demand for Software Developers and IT Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global coding bootcamp market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. Increasing need for software developers and it professionals is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing ready-to-work coding bootcamps. However, increase in formal education poses a challenge. Key market players include 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Stride Inc., Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners), Language (Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, and Html and others), Delivery Mode (Full-time bootcamps and Part-time bootcamps), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Stride Inc., Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Ready-to-work coding bootcamps address sudden IT skill shortages by providing comprehensive training for junior developers. Known as Zero to Sixty code schools, these intensive programs offer full-time and part-time options. Full-time training requires 6-10 hours daily, while part-time training needs 3-5 hours. Vendors create custom in-house curriculums, driving market growth. Expect an expansion of ready-to-work coding bootcamps during the forecast period.

The coding bootcamp market is booming with trends like Cloud architecture, E-commerce, and Data Science leading the way. In-demand programming languages such as Java, Python, JavaScript, HTML & CSS are top priorities for tech-savvy employers. Universities are partnering with Ed-tech platforms to offer intensive training in these skills, making it easier for individuals to upskill and become future-ready. Online learning is a game-changer, offering flexible schedules and accessible training for technical careers. Free courses on video recording platforms are also driving social media awareness and increasing female labor participation in the tech workforce. Skills like problem-solving, cybersecurity, user experience design, product management, and full-stack web development are in high demand. Part-time bootcamps offer accelerated learning and hands-on experience, making it easier for individuals to develop software engineering skills and transition into tech-based jobs. Hiring and onboarding are streamlined with the help of e-learning, allowing businesses to tap into a skilled and efficient tech workforce. Overall, coding bootcamps are an effective solution for individuals looking to develop technical skills and for businesses seeking to hire tech talent.

Market Challenges

The expansion of colleges and universities providing formal computer science engineering degrees is limiting the growth of the global coding bootcamp market. With the rapid increase in students enrolling in higher education, there is a corresponding rise in the number of classes offered by these institutions. Additionally, the demand for software engineers in developed and developing economies is driving students towards degree programs. Employers in many emerging nations continue to prefer degree-holding candidates, hindering the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. Moreover, students' unfamiliarity with bootcamps further decreases demand, benefiting formal education providers instead. Therefore, the growth of formal education institutions is anticipated to restrain the global coding bootcamp market during the forecast period.

Coding Bootcamps have gained popularity as an effective solution for individuals and institutions looking to upskill in IT fields. However, the market presents several challenges. Corporate training departments seek specialized courses tailored to their needs, while individual learners require job-ready programs. Niche courses in areas like Ruby, AI, machine learning, automation, IoT, and cloud computing are in high demand. Full-time remote and self-paced options cater to diverse learning styles, while part-time programs accommodate busy schedules. IT infrastructure, software engineering, and customization models are essential features. Academic and career support, recorded lectures, and live instruction are crucial for student success. Technology careers in software engineering, AI development, data engineering, data science, database administration, mobile application development, and more offer lucrative job positions. Coding Bootcamps help individuals and institutional learners acquire the necessary skills to excel in these roles.

Segment Overview

This coding bootcamp market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Individual learners

1.2 Institutional learners Language 2.1 Java

2.2 Python

2.3 .NET

2.4 Ruby

2.5 Html and others Delivery Mode 3.1 Full-time bootcamps

3.2 Part-time bootcamps Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 APAC

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Individual learners- The coding bootcamp market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of software engineering and web development in businesses. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job market for computer science and Information Technology professionals is projected to expand by 15% from 2021 to 2031, creating around 682,800 new jobs. This growth is driven in part by the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps. With costs ranging from USD5,000 to USD20,000, they offer an affordable alternative to traditional degree programs, providing a high return on investment for learners. The US Department of Education's EQUIP initiative also supports access to coding bootcamps and other non-traditional education models for low-income students. The majority of growth in the global coding bootcamp market comes from individual learners seeking to boost their job prospects. Additionally, the rise of online coding bootcamps enables employees to upskill and improve their coding abilities at their convenience. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the individual learners segment of the global coding bootcamp market.

Research Analysis

Coding Bootcamps are intensive, accelerated training programs designed to equip individuals with the technical skills needed to launch a career in various IT fields. These fields include software engineering, web development, AI, machine learning, automation, IoT, cloud computing, and more. Coding Bootcamps focus on hands-on experience and problem-solving skills, making graduates future-ready for tech-based jobs. With the increasing demand for tech-savvy professionals, Coding Bootcamps offer a viable alternative to traditional universities for skills training. AI developers, technical careers in machine learning, and other specialized roles in artificial intelligence and machine learning are in high demand. Coding Bootcamps provide students with the necessary skills to excel in these positions. Hiring and onboarding processes are streamlined with the help of Coding Bootcamps, ensuring that companies get efficient, skilled candidates. Online Bootcamps offer the convenience of e-learning, making it accessible to a wider audience. Corporate training programs also benefit from Coding Bootcamps, allowing them to upskill their workforce and stay competitive in the tech industry. With a focus on programming, software development, and technical skills, Coding Bootcamps are the go-to solution for individuals seeking to enter the world of coding and technical careers.

Market Research Overview

Coding Bootcamps are intensive training programs designed to equip individuals with essential coding skills and knowledge in various IT fields, including software engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, IoT, cloud computing, and more. These programs cater to both individual learners and institutional clients, offering flexible schedules, self-paced and part-time options, and full-time remote learning. Students learn programming languages such as Java, Python, JavaScript, HTML & CSS, and others, preparing them for job positions like AI developer, data engineer, data scientist, database administrator, mobile application developer, cloud architect, and more. E-commerce, Python programming, data science, and big data are popular areas of focus. Online learning through Ed-tech platforms and skill development programs has gained popularity due to its accessibility and affordability. These platforms offer free courses, niche courses, and specialized training in areas like cybersecurity, user experience design, product management, and full-stack web development. Coding Bootcamps aim to produce job-ready individuals with problem-solving skills, technical skills, and hands-on experience in digital technologies. They offer accelerated learning through recorded lectures, academic support, career support, live instruction, and a customization model that caters to individual learning styles and career goals. Tech-savvy and future-ready learners can explore a wide range of tech-based jobs, from software engineering to IT infrastructure, with coding efficiency and a strong foundation in programming and software development. The tech workforce is constantly evolving, and Coding Bootcamps are dedicated to helping learners stay ahead of the curve.

