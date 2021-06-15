Coding Dojo Launches Cybersecurity Bootcamp

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a leading technology education company, today announces the launch of its Online Part-Time Cybersecurity Bootcamp focused on preparing students for entry level careers in IT and network security. With unemployment for cybersecurity jobs at zero percent, and jobs in the field projected to grow 31% in the next 10 years, Coding Dojo developed this program to help students access these lucrative careers and boost the talent pool for employers.

The Cybersecurity Bootcamp program includes instruction towards CompTIA Security+ and CySA+ certifications, two of the leading hiring requirements for IT security careers. The 24-week online program trains students on the skills necessary to assist in the identification, assessment, reporting, and mitigation of technology and information security risks.

Designed by former Department of Defense cyber security experts and CompTIA curriculum professionals, the course is heavily lab-based with more than 50 percent of coursework focused on active threat simulations and on-the-job scenarios. Through labs with sandboxed virtual machines, the course provides hands-on training in Certified Ethical Hacker-inspired scenarios, defensive and offensive cybersecurity, networking, systems, web technologies, and databases. Assignments will span PC and server software, application, and code with a solid technical background in computer vulnerabilities, attack vectors, exploits, and mitigation controls.

"With the recent cyber-attacks impacting our country, it's imperative to bolster the ranks of trained cybersecurity professionals in our workforce," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "We look forward to providing an accelerated and accessible route to access these high-paying jobs and supplying a steady stream of talent to employers filling desperately needed cyber security roles."

Registration is now open for the first cohort starting on August 16, 2021. Tuition for the program is $16,495 with financing options available to qualified applicants. Students will also be provided with vouchers for both CompTIA certification exams, with two weeks of the course dedicated to lecture-based and instructor-led exam review. Tuition also includes Coding Dojo's industry leading career services including: 1:1 coaching, resume preparation, mock interviews, and workshops to help graduates land new jobs in cybersecurity.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading technology education company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in six US cities, as well as a part-time online program. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com .

SOURCE Coding Dojo

Related Links

www.codingdojo.com

