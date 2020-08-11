Coding Dojo Launches New Product Management Bootcamp

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a leading technology education company, today announces the launch of the Product Management Part-Time, an eight-week bootcamp focusing on core industry concepts, models, and frameworks to develop students' product sense and intuition. Throughout the course, students will create a portfolio of assets for future job applications, as well as engage in practice interviews and networking sessions with the end goal of being job ready as soon as they graduate.

This launch comes during a time of tremendous growth for the industry. According to a recent report by Project Management Insider, job openings for Project Managers grew by 32% from August 2017 to June 2019 – nearly five times more than the 6.6% growth of overall jobs in the U.S. during the same time period.

The program was developed by Dev Bala, a distinguished Product Management professional with more than 20 years of industry experience at companies like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook.

"Product Management is one of the most lucrative professions at any tech company and has an outsized impact on companies' growth strategies," said Bala. "The mixture of coursework, practical application, and group projects will help students master the fundamentals of Project Management so they can pursue new career paths within the industry."

The Product Management Part-Time bootcamp will be delivered online in the evenings and weekends so working professionals can learn valuable new skills while maintaining their current profession. Registration is now open for the first cohort starting on October 12, 2020.

"Coding Dojo is laser-focused on workforce development and training programs for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang. "Whether you are recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or just stuck in a dead-end job, we'll get you into exciting new career paths in a matter of weeks rather than years."

This program is the fifth new educational offering launched by Coding Dojo in 2020 as a rapid response to the increased demand for career readiness training. Other new programs include Online Part-Time Flex, Online Self-Paced, Part-Time Data Science Online, and the entrepreneurial-focused Coding & Innovation Bootcamp.

Coding Dojo is preparing to launch additional online programs in early Q4 2020 including UI/UX and Blockchain Development to further expand the organization's remote learning options for professionals looking to upskill into a better career.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading technology education company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in ten US cities, as well as a part-time online program. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com.

