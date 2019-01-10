Coding Dojo Offers Fifty Percent Tuition Discounts To Students Impacted by the Sudden Closing of The Art Institute of Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sudden closure of The Art Institute of Seattle comes as quite a shock to students who were just two weeks shy of completing their program. Local universities and educational programs are stepping up to assist these students.



Today, Coding Dojo, the leading technology bootcamp dedicated to transforming careers and business through programming literacy, announced a 50% tuition discount to the students affected by the recent closing of The Art Institute of Seattle.

Coding Dojo Seattle, one of 10 nationwide campuses, is conveniently located for these students in Bellevue, Wash. Offering an assortment of curricula, including their flagship three full-stack software developer program, students will learn to be self-sufficient, full-stack developers in as little as 14 weeks.

And Coding Dojo graduates land jobs quickly: 94% of Coding Dojo graduates land a job in 180 days after bootcamp, with an national average salary of $76,000 per year.

"It's devastating to be mid cycle in your education and have the rug pulled out from under you," says Coding Dojo President, Richard Wang. "Coding Dojo wants to do its part, and since we have a Seattle based campus, students that were mid stream in their studies at The Art Institute of Seattle can seamlessly join our coding bootcamp, all at a half price discount.

"This is especially critical for the students leveraging veteran programs or international visas, as their rent and stipends are on the line," adds Wang.

