Coding Dojo Partners with City University of Seattle to Offer Graduates Guaranteed Admission to CS Programs

Transferrable credits enable Coding Dojo graduates to expedite a bachelor's or master's in Computer Science

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a global education technology company, announces today a partnership with City University of Seattle (CityU) that will provide Coding Dojo graduates with an expedited pathway to receiving their Bachelor's or Master's degree in Applied Computer Science. This partnership will facilitate the process for Coding Dojo graduates who choose to continue their degree and to pursue a formal degree, while saving students valuable time and money.

"Many of our students pursue lucrative careers in the tech industry after graduation, but some do choose to continue their education instead," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "This partnership with CityU will allow us to offer even more pathways to success for our students, helping to further bridge the digital divide."

Graduates from Coding Dojo programs, including Software Development, Data Science, and Cybersecurity are eligible for admission to CityU. Students are not required to have a background in STEM in order to be accepted into CityU's Master's program, but those who already have a STEM-related bachelor's degree can complete the Applied Computer Science degree in as few as five courses.

Coding Dojo graduates can waive up to three courses in the Computer Science programs at CityU. Graduates can also challenge up to 25% of their CityU degree and can use belt projects from Coding Dojo for multiple course challenges to receive up to 20 credits (5 courses) towards their Computer Science degree.

"We are proud to be able to service the many successful alumni of Coding Dojo that would like to earn a bachelor's or master's in Computer Science utilizing their previous Coding Dojo experience," said Chris Bryan, CPA, Interim President at City University of Seattle. "As CityU caters to working adults, we feel our programs would fit very well in helping these alumni reach their future goals."

Registration is now open. Courses are offered as online, in-person, and mixed mode options so students can fit their studies around their schedules. Coding Dojo graduates also have lifetime access to its industry leading career services, including: 1:1 coaching, resume and portfolio preparation, mock interviews, and workshops to help graduates land new jobs in the technology field.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading education technology company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in multiple US cities, as well as online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com.

About City University of Seattle

City University of Seattle has been relentlessly reimaging higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world since 1973. CityU is a private, nonprofit university dedicated to serving working adults and transfer students. The university is recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide and is ranked as a Best Online Bachelor's Program 2022 and as a Best Online Bachelor's Program for Veterans 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities through the doctoral level, CityU offers more than 65 online, onsite and performance-based programs. CityU is headquartered in downtown Seattle, Washington, and has multiple sites throughout Western Washington, Canada and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.CityU.edu.

