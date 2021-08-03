Coding Dojo Partners with The Prison Scholar Fund to Train Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a global education technology company, announces today its partnership with The Prison Scholar Fund to train formerly incarcerated individuals in the lucrative fields of software engineering and web development.

With more than two million people "behind bars," the U.S. has the highest total prison population in the world. Furthermore, about 45% of formerly incarcerated individuals remain unemployed one year after their release. However, research has shown that those who receive education are 43% less likely to return to prison and are also more likely to receive employment post-release.

To address this, Coding Dojo and the Prison Scholar Fund (PSF) will train local individuals with justice system involvement via a 14-week intensive coding bootcamp. Participants will learn web fundamentals such as HTML, CSS, and basic JavaScript, as well as three full programming stacks. Tuition is covered under full-ride scholarships and hardware will be provided for participants, as well as a living stipend to cover expenses for the duration of the program.

"I know firsthand the uphill battle that returning citizens face," said PSF Founder and CEO Dirk van Velzen. "This program offers an unparalleled opportunity to find meaningful employment that can transform the lives of participants and their loved ones."

Alumni of the program will apply to the Microsoft LEAP apprenticeship program for 16 weeks of immersive on-the-job training. If they are not accepted, alumni will work with Coding Dojo Career Services Managers and PSF partners to find meaningful work in the tech industry.

"Talent is evenly distributed among the population, but opportunity is not," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "Giving a second chance and providing a path to economic opportunity for underserved communities is core to our mission, and we look forward to continually expanding how we give back to our communities."

The program's stakeholders are currently collecting funds for the program, with an initial launch slated for early Q4 2021. Donors interested in supporting the program should visit https://www.prisonscholars.org/psf-coding-dojo/

About The Prison Scholar Fund

The Prison Scholar Fund is a nonprofit based in Seattle, Washington that provides education and employment assistance to help incarcerated people succeed and thrive in society while avoiding homelessness and the revolving door of reincarceration. Founded in 2006 by Dirk van Velzen and his father Ted, while Dirk was incarcerated, the Prison Scholar Fund has helped more than 130 Scholars develop the tools to reintegrate into society. Once released, Scholars have transitioned back into our social fabric successfully with lucrative and stable employment. Learn more at www.prisonscholars.org.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading education technology company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in multiple US cities, as well as online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com.

