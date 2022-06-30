Coding Dojo Secures $10M of Venture Debt Financing from Eastward Capital Partners

Funding to support key platform enhancements and global expansion efforts

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo , a global education technology company, announces today that it has secured $10 million of non-dilutive venture debt financing from Eastward Capital Partners. This new credit facility will accelerate the growth of Coding Dojo and support several initiatives, including key feature enhancements to its proprietary learning management system, accelerating the organization's international expansion, and continued improvements to its curricula and learning science.

The organization has experienced more than 100% year-over-year topline growth within the last two years due to the Learn Platform's ability to drive workforce development at scale and rapidly train students on in-demand tech skills. To bolster its continued expansion, the company will be refining its patent-pending Skills Assessment, as well as creating new learning science algorithms, learner archetype profiles, and customized content for the various archetypes with the help of this new funding.

In addition to its B2C business, Coding Dojo provides turnkey Bootcamp as a Service solutions to its B2B partners through corporate training, franchisees, as well as licensing their platform to businesses, governments, colleges, and more. Coding Dojo currently operates in 11 countries via these partnerships and will leverage this funding to continue expanding into more than 24 countries worldwide by the end of 2022.

"While talent is evenly distributed, opportunities are not," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "Everything we do is aimed at minimizing the economic divide caused by access to affordable, quality technical education. This new capital will fund Coding Dojo's high growth initiatives, enabling both ourselves and partner institutions to further expand digital literacy around the globe."

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading education technology company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in multiple US cities, as well as online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com .

SOURCE Coding Dojo