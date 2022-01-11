Coding Dojo Teams Up with REI Co-op to Increase Opportunities for Diversity in Data Science

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a global education technology company, announces today that specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will be sponsoring two data science scholarships to increase opportunities for diversity in the data science industry. Coding Dojo and REI will identify two students from underrepresented groups in data science to complete Coding Dojo's newly expanded Data Science Online Part-Time Bootcamp, helping to provide more economic opportunities for diverse professionals.

The newly expanded program is designed for working professionals looking to make a career change, offering flexibility depending on students' desired learning outcomes and future career aspirations. In the first 12 weeks of the bootcamp, students will get a deep dive into the fundamentals of data science and machine learning in Python to prepare them for careers in data analysis. In the new four-week Data Enrichment track, students will get further exposure into data pipelines, including SQL, how to extract, transform and load data, statistics for model selection, A/B testing, and a group project to help them prepare for careers in data science.

During the last four weeks, both REI-sponsored students will be assigned a mentor and will have a guaranteed interview with the organization upon graduation. All students from this cohort, whether sponsored or not, will graduate with knowledge of working within a portfolio of projects at REI, a skillset applicable to any business.

"Data science is one of the fastest growing industries, but diversity in the field is not keeping pace," said Richard Wang, CEO of Coding Dojo. "Diversity isn't just a buzzword—it's a critical component to the success of any company, in any field. Our hope is that this scholarship opportunity will serve as a launchpad for how employers and educational institutions can work together to create innovative new training programs that solve recruiting needs while increasing equity within the workforce."

Registration is now open for the first cohort starting on January 24, 2022. Tuition ranges from $8,995 for the 12-week program to $10,995 for the 16-week program with financing options available to qualified applicants. Tuition also includes Coding Dojo's industry leading career services including: 1:1 coaching, resume and portfolio preparation, mock interviews, and workshops to help graduates land new jobs in Data Science.

Interested parties must first apply to the Coding Dojo Data Science program and then the REI sponsorship application form will be emailed to them.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 20 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 174 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About Coding Dojo

Coding Dojo is a leading education technology company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in multiple US cities, as well as online programs. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com.

