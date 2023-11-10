Coding For Veterans Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini joined Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans, and Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and honour military veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Coding For Veterans Opens the Market - Friday, November 10, 2023 - https://youtu.be/A0dci_TnN5E
Coding for Veterans retrains military veterans across North America in software development and cyber security. The program is delivered 100% online through the University of Southern California and, in Canada, through the University of Ottawa. From deployment to employment, Coding for Veterans has helped arm more than 500 servicemen and women with new skills to protect our digital borders in cyber security since 2019. To learn more, please visit https://www.codingforveterans.com/

News Releases in Similar Topics

