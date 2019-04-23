Coding with Dogs

MADISON, Wis., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On any given day at PegEx, Inc., a Madison tech startup, you will see a lot of dogs. From a gigantic 230 lb English Mastiff named "Dave" down to a bouncy little golden retriever puppy named "Lilly", the dogs of PegEx make programming business management software for the waste management industry a relaxed and enjoyable experience.

PegEx, the dog-loving tech startup, has developed advanced business management software called, "PegEx Platform", and it is transforming how waste management companies manage their customers and business operations.

Dave wearing his Lion costume Mookie showing his Green Bay Packer's Pride

Built specifically for waste management companies, the PegEx Platform is cloud-based business management software (SaaS). It includes a robust CRM to manage customer relationships and the sales process, an automated quote builder, document and data automation, operations workflows and asset management, a waste profile builder, complete e-Manifest workflow, and it interfaces to 3rd party systems.

Eric Apfelbach, President and CEO of PegEx states, "Since our release of PegEx Platform last summer, we have penetrated 100% of our target markets, including medical waste, hazardous waste, non-hazardous regulated waste, used oil, chemical distribution, and solid waste."

Dogs are an integral part of developing software at PegEx. Apfelbach states, "Developing software is incredibly complex and stressful. Letting employees bring their dogs into the office makes for a much more relaxed environment. We work hard and play hard. It's part of our culture. Having a fun dog-friendly work environment has helped us hire and retain top development talent."

For more information about PegEx, Inc., and to watch a video detailing the features and benefits of the PegEx Platform, visit https://pegex.com/platform/ or call (888) 681-9616.

To see funny pictures of our amazing dogs, visit https://pegex.com/dogs/.

ABOUT PEGEX

