Codingscape Triumphs in 2023 Inc. 5000 Rankings, Pioneering a People-First Approach Amidst Tech Downturn

Rising Amidst Challenges: Codingscape Clinches #550 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 amidst Tech Downturn, Prioritizing People-First Approach and Sustainability.



Redefining Software Consultancy: Codingscape Delivers Senior Agile Teams in Record Time, Highlighting U.S. Centric Operations and Long-Term Partnership Commitments.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Codingscape, a leading software consultancy based in Las Vegas, announced its position at #550 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. The company also secured its spots at #77 in the Software category, #4 in Nevada, and #3 in Las Vegas.

Codingscape focuses on providing software solutions with an emphasis on personal relationships. The company has collaborated with notable firms such as Amazon, Zappos, Veho, and Twilio.

Codingscape Delivers Senior Agile Teams in Record Time, Highlighting U.S. Centric Operations and Long-Term Partnership Commitments

Porter Haney, CEO of Codingscape, shared, "Our success on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our sustainable growth model. We prioritize long-term relationships over quick wins and are proud to finance our growth organically."

In the backdrop of a significant tech downturn, where many companies are cutting back on software resources, Codingscape has shown resilience and adaptability. Recent data from the Linux Foundation's 2022 Open Source Jobs Report indicates that 41% of companies are hiring consultants to maintain the pace of their software projects, and Codingscape is stepping up to meet this demand.

Jimmy Jacobson, CTO of Codingscape, highlighted the company's efficiency, noting, "While most consulting firms take months to assemble a team, we're ready to go in just four weeks."

Distinguishing itself from competitors, Codingscape does not outsource its services and operates within U.S. time zones, allowing for better coordination with clients. Lauren Mason Carris, VP of Product @ Penny AI, commended Codingscape's proficiency and remarked that their projects stand out in her professional experience.

Codingscape also emphasizes a remote-first work culture. CEO Porter Haney remarked on the current trend of companies calling employees back to the office, emphasizing Codingscape's commitment to showcasing the potential of dedicated remote teams.

For further details or inquiries, please contact codingscape.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, published by Inc. magazine. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For more info, visit inc.com/inc5000

About Codingscape

Codingscape is a premium software consultancy that solves the world's technology problems while putting people first. They work in US time zones, deliver software at scale efficiently, and get to work quickly. Successful organizations like Zappos, Veho, and Twilio trust Codingscape to solve their technology problems. For more info, visit codingscape.com

Media Contact:

Gabriel Shepherd|Head of Marketing

702-751-9940

[email protected]

SOURCE Codingscape