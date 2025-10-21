Codis Appoints Steven Facer as Senior VP Sales and Marketing to Support the Haverhill, UK Facility

Codis appoints Steven Facer as Senior VP Sales & Marketing, bringing over 30 years of international pharmaceutical leadership experience.

Proven track record at Adare, Thermo Fisher, Capsugel and Catalent driving commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and global market expansion.

Will lead Codis's Haverhill sales and marketing strategy, strengthen customer partnerships and accelerate the company's growth in pharmaceutical solutions.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codis, a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions (ASD), and particle engineering technologies, has appointed Steven Facer as the new Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for its Haverhill, UK facility. Mark Bolling will continue to lead the commercial organization for the company's US facilities.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and packaging, Steven brings a proven track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering customer-focused solutions. His global career spans senior executive roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Catalent Pharma Solutions, and Colorcon.

Most recently, Steven served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Adare Pharma Solutions, where he successfully expanded the company's global market presence and drove significant commercial growth. Prior to this, he held leadership positions in business development, operations, and general management, gaining deep expertise in value pricing, contract negotiations, lean manufacturing, and international business development.

"As a result of the acquisition of Haverhill, Steve's extensive experience and strong leadership make him the ideal choice to lead our Haverhill sales and marketing strategy," said Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Codis. "His commercial acumen and ability to build customer-focused partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and strengthen Codis's position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical sector. With Mark and Steve, Codis has two excellent commercial leaders."

Steve added: "I am excited to join Codis at such a pivotal time. Codis's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing pharmaceutical solutions that make a real difference to patients worldwide. I look forward to working with the team to further build Codis's market presence and deliver sustainable growth."

About Codis

Codis is a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering, and finished dose manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, nutraceutical, and OTC sectors. With more than 400,000 sq ft of cGMP facilities in St. Louis, MO, Seymour, IN and Haverhill, UK, Codis combines decades of regulatory expertise and manufacturing strength under one brand. Learn more at www.codis.com.

