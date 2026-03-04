Codis Unlocks Commercial-Scale Amorphous Solid Dispersions Manufacturing with GEA PSD4 Solvent Spray Dryer Investment

The only UK CDMO offering GEA PSD4 commercial-scale, solvent-based spray drying for amorphous solid dispersions.

UK government LSIMF's support accelerates investment, strengthening domestic life sciences manufacturing and local job creation.

Expanded capacity enables Codis' customers to bring more bioavailability-enhanced medicines to market.

This addition complements Codis' existing amorphous solid dispersion platform from development through to commercial.

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codis, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), and advanced particle engineering, announced a major expansion of its UK manufacturing capabilities with the purchase of a GEA Pharma-SD® type PSD-4 solvent-capable spray dryer. Codis will become the only UK CDMO offering this capacity. The addition will take place at its 400,000 square-foot facility in Haverhill, UK. The new facility will be operational in 2027.

Codis Haverhill site, near Cambridge, UK, is a global leader in high-volume spray drying.

This investment is supported by the UK government's Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), subject to final agreement of terms and conditions, which offers up to £520 million in capital grants to life science manufacturers to support economic growth and to build resilience for future health emergencies.

The PSD4 is a large-scale, cGMP pharmaceutical spray dryer designed to produce commercial batches up to 500 kg with a total capacity of 30,000 kg per year. This expansion responds to rapidly increasing demand for solvent‑based spray drying of ASDs, a proven technology to enhance bioavailability of poorly soluble drug candidates and accelerate their path to market.

The new PSD4 complements Codis' existing spray drying platform, which includes a PSD2 unit supporting pilot‑scale and smaller commercial‑scale production. Together, these assets provide customers with a seamless pathway from development through large‑scale commercial manufacturing.

"This milestone marks the next phase in Codis' evolution as a global leader in spray drying and ASD," said Nicolas Fortin, Chief Executive Officer of Codis. "The PSD4 significantly expands our ASD capacity and gives customers dedicated commercial‑scale throughput to bring more life‑changing medicines to market. We are grateful for the support of the UK government through the LSIMF, which enables us to accelerate this project and continue investing at our Haverhill site."

Construction, installation, and commissioning of the PSD4 will create short‑term employment opportunities in the Haverhill region, with additional long‑term roles expected as production ramps up. The project will rely on local suppliers, contractors, and service providers, contributing to sustained economic development within the region's life sciences ecosystem.

About Codis

Codis is a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering, and finished dose manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, nutraceutical, and OTC sectors. With more than 400,000 sq ft of cGMP facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, Seymour, Indiana, and Haverhill, UK, Codis combines decades of regulatory expertise and manufacturing strength under one brand. Learn more at www.codis.com .

