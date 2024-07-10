CodiumAI launches quality-first generative AI coding platform for enterprises

The platform incorporates company-specific context into code generation, testing and reviews through advanced RAG capabilities and a system that dynamically learns organizational best practices

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodiumAI, the generative code integrity platform, today announced the launch of its enterprise platform which empowers development teams to leverage generative AI to improve code quality. Through organization-specific code suggestions, tests, and reviews, Codium's enterprise platform enables enterprises to confidently adopt AI-generated code. Just 16 months since exiting stealth, CodiumAI's solutions are already used by over 600k developers.

Enterprises are eager to leverage the power of generative AI to boost developer productivity but are concerned about its potential negative impact on code quality. Moreover, large organizations have specific coding standards and best practices that generic AI coding solutions fail to adequately address. "Without deep knowledge of organizational context, AI coding tools are like an eager intern on their first day — smart but lacking company-specific knowledge and familiarity with the existing codebase," said Itamar Friedman, co-founder and CEO of CodiumAI. "This gap limits their effectiveness and can even introduce serious bugs and issues."

CodiumAI addresses these enterprise challenges by providing a comprehensive platform that facilitates quality assurance and verification throughout the software development process. The enterprise platform unifies and enhances CodiumAI's existing suite of code quality tools that assist with testing, reviewing, documenting, and validating code.

At the heart of CodiumAI's enterprise solution is its advanced Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities. This powerful technology indexes an organization's full codebase, allowing CodiumAI's tools to gain a deep understanding of the unique context of each company's code. By leveraging this comprehensive knowledge, the platform can provide more accurate and relevant suggestions, ensuring that AI-generated code aligns seamlessly with existing codebases and practices.

Complementing this deep understanding of code context, CodiumAI's enterprise platform also features a sophisticated database of best practices. This dynamic system automatically learns and reinforces an enterprise's specific coding standards, adapting to the unique requirements and preferences of each organization. As development teams use the platform, the system continually refines its understanding of the company's coding conventions, architectural patterns, and quality benchmarks.

"Generative AI has immense potential to accelerate software development, but enterprises have valid concerns about its impact on code quality and consistency," said Dedy Kredo, co-founder and CPO of CodiumAI. "LLM hallucinations, for example, can lead to code that looks good at first glance but introduces bugs that have a catastrophic impact on the development process. Our enterprise platform directly addresses these pain points, ensuring that code functions as intended and meets the organization's standards. With CodiumAI, enterprises can confidently embrace AI-generated code and actually enhance code quality in the process. This is a major step towards our vision of AI-powered coding that is not only faster but also more reliable and maintainable."

The CodiumAI platform provides maximum flexibility for enterprise deployments, with options for cloud, on-prem, and even air-gapped deployment to meet stringent security requirements. Enterprises can choose to utilize CodiumAI's proprietary state-of-the-art models or integrate their preferred language models. Rounding out the enterprise offering is a dashboard that provides managers with a holistic overview of usage metrics, enabling organizations to track and understand the impact of adopting AI coding on code quality and development efficiency.

Contact

Gavriel Cohen

Concrete Media for CodiumAI

[email protected]

SOURCE CodiumAI