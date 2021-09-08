Codorníu Revives Catalan Modernism with Limited Edition

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Cava pioneer Codorníu will release a limited-edition sparkling wine that pays homage to Catalan modernism inside and out: a fresh, elegant wine adorned in designs inspired by the cultural movement of the early 20th century.

This new Cava, with its official debut in the U.S. at this week's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, honors the transformative movement that occurred a century ago: Catalan modernism, or Modernisme as its known in Catalan. With floral motifs of brilliant gold on black matte, the cutting-edge design of the limited edition encapsulates both the old and the new with inspiration from the pomegranate: a symbol of modernity rooted in a Medieval legacy, revived in fabrics, tapestries, and décor of the Modernisme artists.

Additionally, the new packaging underlines the close link between Codorníu and the Modernisme movement. The Codorníu winery in Sant Sadurní d'Anoia—a Monument of National Historic-Artistic Interest since 1976—is the work of Puig y Cadafalch, one of the most renowned architects of the Catalan modernist era, along with Domènech y Montaner and Gaudí. The Raventós family also played an important role as patrons, placing orders for advertising posters by key modernist artists, such as Ramon Casas and Miguel Utrillo.

Mike Jackson, president of Raventós Codorníu North America, comments: "Raventós Cordorníu is a winery deeply connected to its centuries-old history, and this limited-edition Cava speaks to our dedication to our Catalan roots—honoring our past while continuing to evolve and move forward towards the future."

Codorníu Limited Edition is a Brut Reserva Cava made from the traditional varieties of Penedès—Macabeo, Xarel·lo and Parellada—and Chardonnay sourced from vineyards heavily influenced by the Mediterranean. At harvest, grapes are pressed, fermented, and then transported to Codorníu's underground cellars for secondary fermentation, followed by aging for 15 months in the bottle.

Pale straw in color, the Codorníu Limited Edition has very fine and persistent bubbles and aromas of citrus and almond blossom, layered with notes of brioche and nuts. The palate is fresh and balanced, an ideal aperitif or paired with a wide variety of dishes.

The suggested retail price for the Codorníu Limited Edition is $12.99, and it is now available for retail nationally. At the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the Cava will be included in the seminar "The New Spain" on Saturday, September 11, hosted by Master Sommelier Alpana Singh.

About Raventós Codorníu

Raventós Codorníu is Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas and is a symbol of continuity, innovation, and regional identity. The company has five centuries of history (since 1551) and experience, combining tradition and modernity to build a portfolio of wineries which are leaders in their respective regions. With close to 7,500 acres of estate vineyards and 15 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leaders in viticulture and winemaking expertise, continually evolving to meet the growing demand for exceptional Cavas and wines.

