Codoxo Welcomes Dr. Riccardo Baron as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Jim Brady as Vice President of Analytics

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codoxo, the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions in payment integrity and cost containment for healthcare payers, government agencies and pharmacy benefit managers, is pleased to welcome Dr. Riccardo Baron as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Jim Brady as Vice President of Analytics.

"As we continue to redefine payment integrity across the healthcare sector, we are thrilled to welcome Riccardo Baron and Jim Brady to the Codoxo leadership team," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Codoxo. "Ric's deep expertise leveraging AI within healthcare and insurance, coupled with Jim's experience applying innovative analytics solutions to address the payment integrity challenges of healthcare payers, will have an immediate and significant impact on our mission to drive cost savings for healthcare organizations."

Dr. Riccardo (Ric) Baron , who holds a Ph.D. in Computer-Aided Chemistry, is a healthcare technology strategist, AI analytics leader, and product architect with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance technology sectors. As Vice President of AI at Codoxo, Riccardo will drive AI innovation and strategy and serve as an AI excellence ambassador for Codoxo's clients. Prior to joining Codoxo, Dr. Baron held leadership roles at Komodo Health, CVS Health and Swiss Re, led computational healthcare research initiatives at several world-renowned institutions, and served as a supercomputing advisor to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

"Codoxo is at the helm of the healthcare cost containment industry, leading the way with using AI for payment integrity education and intervention to preemptively reduce incorrect payments and costly claim errors," said Baron. "As Vice President of AI, I will leverage my deep expertise in AI and data-driven solutions to lead a world-class team in building products that deliver unprecedented savings for our clients and making healthcare more affordable for patients."

Jim Brady joins the Codoxo leadership team with a wealth of payment integrity experience. As Vice President of Analytics, he will lead data science and analytics innovation. Most recently, Brady served as General Manager for the commercial-facing payment integrity business at Carelon, a subsidiary of Elevance Health (formerly Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield). Previously, he served as VP of Payment Integrity for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and President and CEO of WholeHealth Living, a specialty PPO and subsidiary of Tivity Health.

"I am thrilled to join Codoxo at such an exciting time in its journey as a leader in AI-driven healthcare cost containment," said Brady. "In this role, I look forward to driving transformative advancements in data science and analytics that empower organizations to proactively ensure payment accuracy. By focusing on scalable and repeatable AI solutions, we can help shift the industry toward a more efficient, front-end approach to payment integrity—delivering significant value to healthcare payers and providers alike."

About Codoxo

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of generative AI and artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare payers proactively detect and eliminate payment issues earlier in the claim lifecycle. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps payers drive savings across payment integrity, provider education, special investigation unit (SIU), network management, and clinical teams. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify payment issues far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for growth. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit https://www.codoxo.com/.

