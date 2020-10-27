CODY CEO Authors Chapter in New Book for Healthcare Compliance Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deb Mabari, chief executive officer of CODY®, a Tampa, Fla.-based healthcare technology and consulting firm, has authored a chapter in the Health Care Compliance Association's newest edition of "Health Care Privacy Compliance Handbook".

"When the editor of this book invited us to participate again, we jumped at the chance," Mabari said. "We were eager to share knowledge about healthcare compliance with the industry, given our expertise in the space, and honored to be included among the other experts involved in writing this book."

Deb Mabari, CEO of CODY

The Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA), a member-based association for healthcare compliance professionals across the country, released "Health Care Privacy Compliance Handbook, Third Edition" this month. It is a reference book for privacy officers and other healthcare compliance professionals with privacy duties. It offers tools professionals need to manage the complex job of keeping patient information safe and private, including tips on navigating the legal and regulatory framework that governs protected health information.

The chapter Mabari authored, Chapter 5, covers a discussion about privacy in general, outlines the key principles of HIPAA privacy (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) that affect health plans, and offers reflection on the current and possible future states of privacy considerations in light of continual advances in technology.

Mabari has nearly two decades of dedicated healthcare experience in marketing, communications, operations and compliance. She founded CODY in 2006 to assist managed care organizations in identifying cost-saving solutions and increase efficiencies surrounding design development and distribution of member/provider informing materials. She has been published and quoted in some of the healthcare industry's most reputable news outlets.

The HCCA will give members of its Healthcare Privacy Academy copies of "Health Care Privacy Compliance Handbook", and it is also available to purchase online. The previous edition was published five years ago.

About CODY

CODY® works with more than 60 government-funded, commercial and ACA health plans across 45 states and Puerto Rico. We help health plans maximize efficiencies and strategically integrate operations by streamlining member communications and improving regulatory compliance. Our proprietary suite of software, CodySoft®, is specifically designed for health plans. www.codyconsulting.com .

Media Contact:

Noelle Fox

[email protected]

(813) 857-2949

Related Images

deb-mabari-ceo-of-cody.jpg

Deb Mabari, CEO of CODY



SOURCE CODY