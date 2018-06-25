CODY Experiences Double-Digit Growth, Adds Four to Growing Team

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a recent uptick in health plan clients and the growing need for health plan consulting services, Tampa-based CODY has hired four new team members, including Hannah LaMere as director, special projects, and three new consultants. These new hires will grow the company's consulting department and help clients streamline process workflows, ensure regulatory compliance and manage investigations issues.

Hannah LaMere

"Over the last year, we've seen double-digit growth in terms of clients and revenues," said Deb Mabari, CEO of CODY. "These additional team members will help us service new and existing clients and grow the consulting arm of our business, which helps health plans create and manage required documents and ensure compliance with The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)."

CODY works with more than 60 government-funded and commercial health plans across 45 states, including Puerto Rico, covering over 50 million members nationwide. The company helps health plans maximize efficiencies and strategically integrate operations by streamlining marketing communications and improving regulatory compliance.

As Director of Special Projects, LaMere will manage teams to develop workflows and content for new modules of CodySoft®, CODY's revolutionary suite of web-based software products designed specifically for health plans and their complex environment. In addition, she will serve as a subject-matter expert for health plan compliance and operational processes and project manager for document development projects.

"Hannah has more than 25 years of experience in the health insurance industry and has worked with Medicare and Medicaid plans in a number of roles," said Ted Quesnette, chief operating officer for CODY. "She is experienced in operations, compliance and regulatory guidance, and is a great addition to our team of experts.

Prior to joining CODY, LaMere served as manager, business process management, for Dean Health Plan, where she managed the startup of the organization's Medicare Advantage Part D (MAPD) plan. Under her leadership, the plan earned five stars under CMS' Five-Star Quality Rating System during its first year of eligibility. She is a Certified Health Insurance Executive (CHIE) from America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) executive leadership program.

In addition to LaMere, CODY hired Carolina Pray, Annie O'Reilly and Kara Taylor as consultants. They will provide clients with expert oversight of materials development and management, compliance oversight and review.

