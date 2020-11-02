CODY Hires Julie Hughes as Chief Compliance Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CODY®, a Tampa, Florida-based healthcare technology and consulting firm, has hired health plan compliance expert Julie Hughes as Chief Compliance Officer.

In this role, Hughes will lead CODY's internal compliance program and deliver compliance consulting services to clients. She will be instrumental in working across the organization on the development of the CodySoft® compliance software, tech-enabled services and allied services.

"Julie's extensive Medicare Advantage (MA) background is a great addition to the CODY team," said Deb Mabari, CODY's Chief Executive Officer. "Her strong leadership skills and education, as well as her broad compliance expertise from a health plan's perspective, fits perfectly into the CODY corporate culture."

Hughes, who is located in Fredericksburg, Va., brings to CODY 12 years of health plan compliance experience, most recently as Medicare Compliance Officer for Sunrise Advantage Plan in McLean, Va., and previously as Director of Regulatory Compliance with Peoples Health Network. In those roles, she was responsible for ensuring that all elements of an effective compliance program for Medicare Advantage regulatory compliance and fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) had been implemented through coordination and oversight of delegated entities and internal operations.

Hughes has a Doctor of Law from Temple University, Beasley School of Law; a Masters in Science in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph's University; and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Sociology from Tulane University. She is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) and American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC).

"I've always really liked CODY's atmosphere, environment and people," Hughes said. "They're very committed to their organization and employees. I'm looking forward to helping create compliance systems that support health plan operations."

CODY works with more than 60 government-funded, commercial and Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans across 45 states, including Puerto Rico, covering over 50 million members nationwide. The company helps health plans maximize efficiencies and strategically integrate operations by streamlining member communications and improving regulatory compliance.

"CODY is very focused on Medicaid and Medicare plans, and I think there's really a need in the marketplace that CODY is able to fill," Hughes said.

