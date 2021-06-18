Cody Johnson & Friends Brings Outdoor Concert Event To Springfield Raceway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Johnson is set to headline a four-act music event at the Springfield Raceway on Saturday, August 21st . Co-sponsored in part by Coors Light and Indigo Sky Casino, the event also features special guests Easton Corbin, Josh Ward, and Cody Hibbard. Parking opens at 3p.m. and gates open at 4p.m. for the 6 ½ hour event. While selling out shows from coast-to-coast Cody Johnson caught the attention of Nashville music executives by landing two top ten singles on his own independent label. This led to his 2019 record deal with Warner Music Nashville and the release of Cody's first WMN album. Ain't Nothin' to It debuted in 2019 as the #1 album on the Billboard Chart, as well as #1 in digital album sales for all genres. The album's first single, "On My Way to You", has over 50 million On-Demand Streams and has spent over 34 weeks on the Billboard 100. Easton Corbin burst on to the country scene in 2010 with the platinum selling "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It". Opening the show are two rising country stars, Josh Ward and Cody Hibbard. Trading the rodeo circuit and Texas oil fields for 6 million Spotify streams, Josh has shown he is a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Cody has taken a deep-rooted love of country music and value for hard work to hone his songwriting skills playing a wide array of legendary Texas venues. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10am and are available at www.FriendlySky.com.