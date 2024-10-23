CODY POOLS® SECURES RECORD NUMBER OF "AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE" BY THE POOL & HOT TUB ALLIANCE

"These 14 prestigious awards recognize our team's creativity, craftsmanship, dedication to every project, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. This is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools, Inc. "Each award reflects the hard work of our designers, builders, support staff, and the collaborative spirit that defines our Cody Pools family and is why we are proud to continue paving the way in the industry as the number one pool builder in the nation!"

"The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance received a 46% increase in submissions compared to last year—the highest number of submissions since before the pandemic—and our judges had the difficult task of selecting the most outstanding projects. Only three other companies won nine or more, so Cody Pools is in a very elite group!" said Amy Willer, Director of Content & Communications, PHTA.

Of the 14 awards won by Cody Pools, nine were given to California Pools & Landscape (CPL), the most of any pool builder in Arizona . Three were awarded to Platinum Pools and two to Cody Pools , both serving the great state of Texas. The award-winning projects showcased the diversity and range of expertise among the Cody Pools family of pool companies.

Gold Award, Geometric Residential Pools

Platinum Pools

This modern geometric pool includes a sunken lounging area with a fire pit and a custom pergola with stepping pads to the hot tub. The pool also includes a raised tanning area with a grotto underneath, a trickle wall, and an arbor built into the pool's beam with a swing that moves over the pool.

Silver Award, Elevated Pool and/or Spa Structure

California Pools & Landscape

This elevated and tastefully designed pool and spa combo features one of the best views in downtown Phoenix and sits 25 floors up on top of the roof of the Skye On 6th apartments. The commercial team brought this stunning modern project to life, featuring a zero-edge pool and spa.

Silver Award, Freeform Residential

Cody Pools

Meticulously crafted to address the unique challenge of a sloping yard, this spa integrates with the patio and features steps that gracefully descend to the upper pool. The upper pool has swim jets and a negative-edge design, allowing water to cascade gently into the main pool below, as well as a waterfall slide.

To see all of the award-winning designs by Cody Pools, Inc., visit AQUA Magazine .

About Cody Pools, Inc.

Cody Pools , headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, is the nation's leading builder of commercial and residential pools, spas, and beautiful outdoor spaces. Since its inception in 1994, Cody Pools has constructed over 32,000 swimming pools nationwide, receiving accolades and awards from top industry experts and publications for pushing the boundaries in design and innovation in construction.

The rapid growth of the Cody Pools company can be attributed to outstanding leadership, an unmatched reputation for exceeding customer expectations, and strategically acquiring other like-minded pool-building companies across the country. These include California Pools & Landscape servicing the greater Phoenix, AZ area, Platinum Pools in Houston, TX, and American Pools & Spas in Orlando, Fla.

Recognized as the "#1 Pool Builder in the Nation" by Pool & Spa News for 12 consecutive years (2013-2024), Cody Pools boasts a workforce of over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers while continuing to set the bar for excellence and enhancing the lives of their customers. For more information, visit www.codypools.com or find them socially on Instagram and Facebook .

