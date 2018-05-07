Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group's Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution

JACKSON, Mich., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a fully KLAS-rated, market-leading, best-of-breed provider of anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), is pleased to announce Cody Regional Health, a national leading acute-care state-of-the-art facility in Cody, Wyoming, chose to automate their anesthesia record, transitioning from paper records to Plexus TG's anesthesia EMR, Anesthesia Touch™. By integrating Anesthesia Touch with the hospital's MEDITECH EHR, they are streamlining the anesthesia documentation process and bringing greater efficiencies to their perioperative workflow. Cody Regional Health (West Park Hospital), recognized for implementing electronic health records throughout its organization, received Health Care's "Most Wired Hospital" designation in 2017. The Most Wired List is based on a survey conducted by Hospitals & Health Network and the American Hospital Association.

Cody Regional Health

"We chose Plexus because we were looking for a cost-effective system that provided full functionality for our anesthesia department. Plexus met and exceeded all of our physician's needs. The sales team was great to work with and were very knowledgeable and addressed all of our questions," explains Arek Shennar, Director of Information Services at Cody Regional Health. "Within a couple weeks of agreement signing, the implementation team was on site and ready to help us move forward with the project. The implementation team was very helpful and addressed all our provider, billing and integration questions."

The EHR interfacing and monitor connectivity will provide the anesthesia clinicians with access to scheduling data, patient demographics, lab results and physiological data, all from one integrated system. This allows the providers to quickly document events and clinical actions during surgery, resulting in complete documentation which flows seamlessly into the patient chart and results in a complete, accurate, billable anesthesia record. In addition, Anesthesia Touch will simplify their billing process by electronically delivering complete documentation to the provider's billing office. The billing integration will save time and increase efficiency with more complete diagnosis documentation, built-in smart reminders to prevent missing case data and electronic record transfer.

"We are delighted to partner with Cody Regional Health and applaud their commitment to excellence by incorporating information technology throughout their hospital," comments Tony Mira, CEO of Plexus Technology Group. "Our highly qualified implementation team is working very closely with Cody Regional to ensure the system is carefully configured to meet their facility-specific requirements and to achieve a seamless transition."

As an iPad-based anesthesia documentation solution, Anesthesia Touch's KLAS rating demonstrates Plexus TG's commitment to providing complete AIMS functionality for their clients. For more information, visit www.klasresearch.com.

About Cody Regional Health

Cody Regional Health (CRH) is a national leading critical care 25-bed acute-care state-of-the-art facility. CRH employs and partners with over 60 physicians and offers over 20 different services, with an adjacent long-term care center licensed for 94 beds, a 16-bed chemical dependency center, 8-bed hospice house, regional cancer center, satellite physicians' clinics and urgent care center. CRH abides by the Planetree philosophy as a model of health care. The Planetree model strives to enhance patient comfort by personalizing, humanizing and demystifying the health care experience. For more information, visit www.codyregionalhealth.org.

About Plexus Technology Group

Plexus Technology Group, LLC, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and automatically records physiological data. It is easy to use, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. Pharmacy Touch™, a modular add-on to Anesthesia Touch, automates controlled substance reconciliation, eliminates duplicate documentation, reduces drug errors and delivers charge capture and decision support at the point of care. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Dixon, Director of Communications

781.915.0221

194571@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cody-regional-health-selects-plexus-technology-groups-integrated-anesthesia-emr-solution-300643260.html

SOURCE Plexus Technology Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.plexustg.com

