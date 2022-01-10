Cody Reynolds Announces Candidacy and Congressional Campaign in Oregon's 6th District

TUALATIN, Ore., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Reynolds announced today he is running for Congress in the newly drawn 6th Congressional District of Oregon. An independent businessman, veteran and West Point graduate, Cody recognizes the needs for the constituents of his district to have access to healthcare, better jobs, affordable housing, and legislation enacted to stop climate change and preserve Oregon's natural beauty and resources. In calling for these things Reynolds stated:

Cody Reynolds

"After talking with friends, relatives and family about the issues we are facing here in the newly drawn 6th Congressional district of Oregon, I've decided I can no longer sit idly by. I want to serve the people of Oregon, and I have the capacity to serve at the highest levels. We are living in a world where the healthcare system forces people and our seniors to make hard choices in regards to their health. Everyone should have access to healthcare. I find that too many career politicians are too busy and interested in self-dealing, and posturing for their next re-election to enact meaningful legislation. For these reasons, and with the love and support of my family and friends, I announce my candidacy for the 6th Congressional district. Together with your support, we can solve these problems that have continued to plague our nation. It is my desire to launch a campaign that will be focused on earning your vote, and not asking for your money. Thank you for your time, and future support as we work for a better Oregon."

To learn more about Cody Reynolds, and how you can support his movement for a better tomorrow, visit codyfororegon.com.

Media contact:

Carson Knuth

702-831-0701

[email protected]

SOURCE Cody for Oregon