CoEffex Launches to Redefine Leadership Development with Data-Driven Coaching for High Growth Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two elite leadership organizations—The Ecsell Institute and The Molitor Group—have merged to form CoEffex (www.coeffex.com), a data-driven leadership development company redefining how organizations measure and grow leadership effectiveness. Drawing from insights across more than 500,000 real-world coaching interactions, CoEffex makes leadership growth measurable by tracking coaching behaviors and linking them directly to business outcomes. Its programs are driven by data and powered by people, built for companies operating in high-growth, high-stakes environments.

Companies invest millions each year in developing leaders—yet only one in four measure return on that investment. CoEffex changes that reality by combining elite coaching expertise with one of the world's most robust leadership behavior databases. The result: measurable, repeatable leadership growth that creates lasting business impact.

"Organizations have always known leadership matters, but they've lacked a way to measure it," said Randy Eccker, CEO of CoEffex. "Over the past 16 years, we've built proprietary tools that quantify coaching behaviors and connect them directly to performance outcomes. With CoEffex, leadership development becomes visible, actionable, and accountable."

CoEffex sets a new industry standard with a proven three-step system designed to create sustainable leadership transformation:

Diagnose – Measure what matters using the proprietary Coaching Effect Survey, benchmarking leaders against 500,000+ coaching interactions.

Elevate – Convert insights into daily coaching behaviors that enhance engagement, retention, and performance.

Sustain – Reinforce leadership habits through ongoing development and continuous support.

The impact is immediate and measurable. Clients using the CoEffex methodology have reported an average 10% improvement in coaching effectiveness scores within the first year, contributing to an estimated $4.5 million in incremental revenue impact. Teams led by leaders who adopt the CoEffex approach are 70% more likely to exceed performance goals and experience three times lower turnover. Employees who report to highly effective managers are 12.3x more likely to feel motivated to perform at high levels.

"Until now, most organizations had no way to measure coaching behaviors day to day," said Sarah Wirth, President of CoEffex. "CoEffex finally connects data to daily leadership actions so companies can see and sustain the true return on development."

At its core, CoEffex is powered by a world-class team of coaches, facilitators, and senior advisors with deep expertise in executive leadership, commercialization, and organizational development. Its Advisory Board includes leaders with experience at Genentech, Novartis, Shionogi, Dompé, and Regenxbio, ensuring CoEffex programs are both scientifically credible and operationally practical, particularly for life sciences organizations and other innovation-driven industries.

"You can't elevate what you don't measure," said Ed Molitor, Co-Founder and EVP of Coaching Excellence. "CoEffex captures the behaviors and activities that truly drive leadership impact, giving organizations a clear baseline, actionable insight, and a precise roadmap for accelerating performance."

