CoEnterprise Appoints Two New Senior Executives To Drive Continued Growth

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoEnterprise, a leading enterprise software and services company that solves big data challenges in real-time, today announced that Don Keane and Monique Trimarchi have joined as Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Services, respectively. With more than 40 years of experience collectively, the two will bring a wide-range of expertise to the management team, focused on marketing, training, services, and support.

"CoEnterprise is solving some of the biggest challenges for major organizations when it comes to data, compliance, and EDI, and while we've enjoyed organic growth since the beginning, we realized it's time bolster our brand awareness and unleash the power of Syncrofy to all major enterprises," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO, CoEnterprise. "The additions of Don and Monique will help ensure our story and message are reaching the right people. Their broad, in-depth and diverse backgrounds will be invaluable assets to the company and will help us continue to stay true to our mission of helping businesses solve big data challenges."

Keane brings over 20 years of successful business and brand building experience at a number of world-class technology companies. Keane served as vice president of marketing for cloud services at Genesys, a global customer experience and contact center solution company. Before that he was vice president of marketing and business development at MicroStrategy's Cloud Solutions division. Keane also served as Managing Director with global brand responsibilities at EarthLink and held marketing leadership positions at Intuit, General Mills, MetTel, and Rust-Oleum.

"We are a data-driven society, but for all the hype and conversation around big data, we've yet to solve the challenge of using it to its fullest potential. There are many disparate offerings in this space, but none that stand out the way CoEnterprise does," said Don Keane, VP of Marketing, CoEnterprise. "The company's solution, Syncrofy, is sophisticated, built for business users, and developed to easily handle EDI. The company is in a unique position to address past, present, and future big data needs and I look forward to helping tell that story as part of such a rapidly growing, forward-thinking organization."

Trimarchi brings over 20 years of experience to CoEnterprise with previous senior level roles at consulting and bank information technology firms, focused on the development and deployment of products and services. As Vice President of Services, she will ensure the team has the training, support, and resources they need to continue to deliver first-rate solutions and services. Prior to joining CoEnterprise, Trimarchi was Vice President of Global Services at Finastra, a provider of financial software solutions.

"CoEnterprise has changed the way enterprises think about and approach EDI. It's no longer just a standard way to exchange data and, with Syncrofy, it allows enterprises to harness this data, analyze it, and benefit from the actionable insights it provides," said Monique Trimarchi, VP of Services, CoEnterprise. "The opportunity to lead the services practice at CoEnterprise will allow the company to continue to grow and expand into other vertical industries where it can truly have a positive impact on customers' bottom-line with its analytics capabilities."

Syncrofy - the company's flagship solution - collects, analyzes, and presents Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) business data in a non-technical way that is actionable and easy for any user to understand. It also reduces costs, increases efficiency, as well as accuracy for enterprises across all verticals where EDI is the standard for the exchange of information and meeting compliance requirements. CoEnterprise has been at the forefront of the EDI evolution with Syncrofy to turn big data into actionable insights. Learn more about Syncrofy here.

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is an award-winning enterprise software and services company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2010, CoEnterprise delivers supply chain and business analytics solutions and services that transform how companies connect and do business. Syncrofy - CoEnterprise's enterprise, cloud visibility platform for EDI - provides data-driven business insights to key team members without requiring any advanced technical knowledge, enabling customers to analyze, interpret and act on information faster and more effectively. For more information, please visit http://www.coenterprise.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Van Jura

Intersect Communications, for CoEnterprise

310.420.4062

michelle@intersectcom.com

SOURCE CoEnterprise

Related Links

https://www.coenterprise.com

