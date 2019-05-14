Coeo, a CRE Online PropTech Platform, Launches the coFactor

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeo™, a tech-enabled open data Commercial Real Estate marketplace has released the coFactor™. The coFactor™ is a proprietary online assessment tool used for the appraisal and valuation of commercial real estate based on several factors including amenities, features, and geographic location of each space and property.

Coeo

Coeo's coFactor™ is comprised of three main categories - Wellness, Community, and Atmosphere. Factors such as whether the property has a LEED or WELL Certification, tenant lounge, building conference center, and proximity to public transportation are examples of some of the factors being calculated within our proprietary algorithms. If the total property factor falls between 70 and 79 the property receives a bronze badge. If the factor is between 80 and 89, a silver badge is achieved. The highest rank receives a Gold badge which is reserved for those with a coFactor™ of 90 to 100.

With the release of the coFactor™, property owners are now recognized and rewarded for enhancing their properties to meet the demands of the forward-thinking corporation. Coeo™ prominently displays the coFactor™ badge on each space card as well as the space details page. Property owners and brokers are permitted to use the coFactor™ badge for marketing their buildings and spaces on any marketing materials.

A potential tenant (business) has a set of core values that represents its corporate culture. It must prioritize culture to recruit and retain top talent. For many emerging businesses, their office space must emulate and support the culture they aspire to. The coFactor™ helps companies bridge the gap between what they want their culture to be and the office space that will help them get there.

Coeo's coFactor™ provides today's companies a direct path to finding world-class tenant experiences without sacrificing speed to market initiatives. Coeo's Founder and CEO Kim Ford believes commercial properties need a modern, on-demand standard for measurement and valuation that speaks directly to today's tenants.

The coFactor™ is free and available anywhere in the United States, and automatically calculated when you display your move-in-ready space on Coeo's™ risk-free online platform.

Coeo™ is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and currently has staff in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Phoenix. www.coeospace.com

About Coeo

Coeo connects people and teams with move-in-ready office space. The software enables users the ability to find, share, schedule a tour, or book space in seconds. Coeo uses a custom match scoring algorithm to join users with space by matching the amenities they desire with available spaces in the areas they select. Coeo is currently active in 20+ US cities and growing daily.

