CoeoRx Adds Kiley Ward as President, Cheri Rambo as EVP of Business Development

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoeoRx, a pharmacy benefit navigator working to help lower pharmacy benefit costs for self-funded employer groups, has announced the hiring of Kiley Ward as president and Cheri Rambo as executive vice president of business development. The two have worked together for 34 years, most recently at Magellan Rx.

CoeoRx president Kiley Ward (left) and executive vice president of business development Cheri Rambo (right).

"I'm thrilled to step into this role at CoeoRx, and being able to continue to work alongside Cheri just makes it that much more exciting," says Ward. "For decades we've been committed to lowering the cost of healthcare for our clients and partners, and we look forward to continuing that mission. CoeoRx presents a unique opportunity to make an even bigger impact on the pharmacy benefit landscape."

A visionary leader who knows the complexities of the self-funded marketplace on both the medical and pharmacy sides, Ward will orchestrate the development and execution of growth strategies and foster innovation for CoeoRx and its partners. Ward was a key contributor to the success of Partners Rx which eventually led to the acquisition of the independent pharmacy benefit manager by Magellan Rx. As senior vice president, strategic partnerships at Magellan Rx, Ward helped clients navigate the pharmacy benefit world and lower drug costs.

Rambo, who also came over as part of the Partners Rx acquisition, led the mid-market sales team at Magellan Rx, where her exceptional performance and relationship-building skills were instrumental in the company's success. She has more than 30 years of experience in sales leadership and client relationships in the pharmacy and medical benefit industry and has a keen ability to align sales strategies with market trends and business needs.

"It's exciting to join a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company that's already thriving," says Rambo. "Kiley and I are lucky to have both the structure and the freedom in these roles to be innovative, influential, strategic and dependable. We don't have to build; we're here to scale."

Ward and Rambo will lead the expansion of CoeoRx's partnerships with brokers, benefit consultants, TPAs, employer groups and others to drive the mission of lowering pharmacy costs through the strength of their pharmacy coalition contracts, cutting-edge cost containment solutions and pharmacy insights and consulting. CoeoRx is part of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time, which gives it access to an unparalleled breadth of cost-saving pharmacy solutions and expertise.

"Kiley and Cheri know the ins and outs of pharmacy pricing and PBM contracts and have the expertise and ability to determine the right fit for each and every employer group we work with," says Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury. "There is no doubt that with our combined community expertise and their leadership, CoeoRx will be positioned as the go-to leader in navigating the complex and costly pharmacy benefit industry."

About CoeoRx

CoeoRx is a pharmacy benefits navigator dedicated to transforming the way prescription benefits are managed. Working alongside benefit brokers and TPAs, CoeoRx is a strategic ally, demystifying the complexities of pharmacy benefits and unveiling cost-saving opportunities for businesses and their employees. Through access to premier PBM platforms and contract rates, coalition pricing, proactive clinical outreach, international filling, integrated cash payment options and more, CoeoRx empowers more choice, leverage and savings for employer groups. coeorx.com

