CoeoRx Adds Kiley Ward as President, Cheri Rambo as EVP of Business Development

News provided by

CoeoRx

12 Dec, 2023, 08:12 ET

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoeoRx, a pharmacy benefit navigator working to help lower pharmacy benefit costs for self-funded employer groups, has announced the hiring of Kiley Ward as president and Cheri Rambo as executive vice president of business development. The two have worked together for 34 years, most recently at Magellan Rx.

Continue Reading
CoeoRx president Kiley Ward (left) and executive vice president of business development Cheri Rambo (right).
CoeoRx president Kiley Ward (left) and executive vice president of business development Cheri Rambo (right).

"I'm thrilled to step into this role at CoeoRx, and being able to continue to work alongside Cheri just makes it that much more exciting," says Ward. "For decades we've been committed to lowering the cost of healthcare for our clients and partners, and we look forward to continuing that mission. CoeoRx presents a unique opportunity to make an even bigger impact on the pharmacy benefit landscape."

A visionary leader who knows the complexities of the self-funded marketplace on both the medical and pharmacy sides, Ward will orchestrate the development and execution of growth strategies and foster innovation for CoeoRx and its partners. Ward was a key contributor to the success of Partners Rx which eventually led to the acquisition of the independent pharmacy benefit manager by Magellan Rx. As senior vice president, strategic partnerships at Magellan Rx, Ward helped clients navigate the pharmacy benefit world and lower drug costs.

Rambo, who also came over as part of the Partners Rx acquisition, led the mid-market sales team at Magellan Rx, where her exceptional performance and relationship-building skills were instrumental in the company's success. She has more than 30 years of experience in sales leadership and client relationships in the pharmacy and medical benefit industry and has a keen ability to align sales strategies with market trends and business needs.

"It's exciting to join a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company that's already thriving," says Rambo. "Kiley and I are lucky to have both the structure and the freedom in these roles to be innovative, influential, strategic and dependable. We don't have to build; we're here to scale."

Ward and Rambo will lead the expansion of CoeoRx's partnerships with brokers, benefit consultants, TPAs, employer groups and others to drive the mission of lowering pharmacy costs through the strength of their pharmacy coalition contracts, cutting-edge cost containment solutions and pharmacy insights and consulting. CoeoRx is part of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time, which gives it access to an unparalleled breadth of cost-saving pharmacy solutions and expertise.

"Kiley and Cheri know the ins and outs of pharmacy pricing and PBM contracts and have the expertise and ability to determine the right fit for each and every employer group we work with," says Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury. "There is no doubt that with our combined community expertise and their leadership, CoeoRx will be positioned as the go-to leader in navigating the complex and costly pharmacy benefit industry."

About CoeoRx

CoeoRx is a pharmacy benefits navigator dedicated to transforming the way prescription benefits are managed. Working alongside benefit brokers and TPAs, CoeoRx is a strategic ally, demystifying the complexities of pharmacy benefits and unveiling cost-saving opportunities for businesses and their employees. Through access to premier PBM platforms and contract rates, coalition pricing, proactive clinical outreach, international filling, integrated cash payment options and more, CoeoRx empowers more choice, leverage and savings for employer groups. coeorx.com

Media Contact:

Liz Chasse
860-254-6668
[email protected]

SOURCE CoeoRx

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.