Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Becomes COEPTIS: Embracing a Future of Technology and Innovation

Rebranding Signals Strategic Shift Beyond Biopharmaceuticals, Highlights Commitment to Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Shareholder Value

WEXFORD, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, is excited to announce its rebranding to COEPTIS, marking a transformative shift in its business strategy. This pivotal change reflects our commitment to expanding beyond biopharmaceuticals and embracing diverse growth opportunities in technology-driven sectors.

With the establishment of our new Technology Division, COEPTIS aims to enhance operational capabilities and maximize shareholder value. Central to this initiative was the recent acquisition of the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform, a groundbreaking AI-powered marketing solution. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with COEPTIS's mission to innovate in highly regulated industries, revolutionizing marketing strategies and operational efficiencies.

By integrating NexGenAI's advanced tools, COEPTIS empowers companies to tackle marketing challenges in competitive landscapes with AI-driven precision and efficiency. Building on this foundation, our Technology Division is expanding its automation capabilities and developing AI agents to optimize workflows and drive operational efficiency through intelligent automation.

Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis, stated, "This strategic move not only reinforces our commitment to innovation but also strengthens our efforts to expand into revenue-generating, cash flow-positive business units. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we are positioning COEPTIS as a self-sustaining entity, creating a robust foundation for long-term growth and profitability."

"NexGenAI Affiliates Network stands apart as a trailblazer in delivering practical, transformative AI solutions tailored for real-world business needs. Unlike traditional AI firms focused on narrow applications or theoretical advancements, Coeptis Technologies leverages a proprietary suite of advanced technologies; including AI-driven marketing software, robotic process automation (RPA), and actionable data analytics—to empower businesses across diverse sectors. Our platform is designed not just to automate processes, but to enhance communication strategies, optimize campaigns, and drive sustainable growth and we remain committed to responsible innovation harnessing the power of technology to create meaningful impact and deliver tangible value." added Mr. Mehalick.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc., Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., and SNAP Biosciences, Inc. (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company focused on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Coeptis is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, Coeptis has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, Coeptis is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on Coeptis, visit https://coeptistx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Deverra licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (3) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (4) costs related to ongoing asset development including the Deverra licensed assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.