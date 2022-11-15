Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that President, Chairman and CEO Dave Mehalick and other members of the management team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq .

"This is an exciting time for Coeptis, and it is an honor to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate the completion of our business combination with Bull Horn Holdings Corp. and the listing of our stock on the Nasdaq Global Market," Mr. Mehalick said. "With our business combination complete, the team at Coeptis is focused on our goal of becoming a leader in the development of next generation cell therapy technologies for cancer by advancing the development of our SNAP-CAR platform and our cell therapy program targeting CD38-related cancers."

In addition to SNAP-CAR, Coeptis is also focused on advancing a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. CD38-GEAR-NK is designed to protect CD38+ natural killer (NK) cells from destruction by anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), while CD38-Diagnostic is an in vitro diagnostic tool being developed to help identify cancer patients who may be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements, and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/ .

