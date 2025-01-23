Coeptis Therapeutics Leverages Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain for Next-Generation Innovation

Coeptis Harnesses AI Advances and Blockchain Initiatives to Drive Operational Efficiency and Strategic Growth

WEXFORD, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, is excited to announce the expansion of its technological initiatives to include cutting-edge artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain solutions.

Following the successful launch of its Technology Division and the introduction of transformative AI capabilities, Coeptis has demonstrated significant promise in enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement. The Company recognizes the enormous potential for AI to revolutionize the pharmaceutical landscape while exploring the opportunities provided by blockchain technology.

Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis, stated, "We are thrilled to build upon the momentum we've generated with our Technology Division, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence, as we look to advance our initiatives leveraging blockchain technology. This expansion signifies not only our commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological developments but also our dedication to exploring new avenues that align with the rapidly evolving digital marketplace."

"The integration of blockchain initiatives into the Technology Division's portfolio reflects Coeptis's mission to adapt to emerging trends and leverage new market opportunities for enhanced value creation," added Mr. Mehalick. As we embark on this new journey, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation and explore synergies that will benefit our customers and shareholders.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc., Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., and SNAP Biosciences, Inc. (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company focused on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Coeptis is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, Coeptis has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, Coeptis is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on Coeptis, visit https://coeptistx.com

