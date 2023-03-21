Coeptis Therapeutics' SNAP-CAR Technology Platform Highlighted in Peer-Reviewed Article in Translational Medicine

SNAP-CAR recognized in research detailing advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility

WEXFORD, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced that its SNAP-CAR technology was highlighted in a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

The article titled, "Tuning CARs: recent advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility," discusses a variety of efforts and cross field collaborations striving to balance anti-tumor activity of next-generation cell therapies that also minimize harmful side effects associated with CAR-T. The article describes SNAP-CAR as an "up-and-coming" technology that covalently links therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to universal CAR receptors, with demonstrated function in vitro and in vivo, and represents a "powerful concept for overcoming suboptimal CAR functions due to the lower affinity of soluble adaptors to universal CAR receptors."

"We are pleased that SNAP CAR was featured in this peer-reviewed article, which highlights the latest developments in CAR T technologies designed to improve cell therapy outcomes and mitigate associated toxicities to enable improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Research conducted at the University of Pittsburgh suggests that SNAP-CAR offers an opportunity to direct the power of CAR T to an array of cancers that have, until now, been inaccessible via current cell therapy technologies by providing a highly programmable antigen targeting platform. SNAP-CAR T cells can be engineered to address numerous cancers, including HER2-expressing ovarian cancer, which we are targeting as our potential first-in-human clinical development program."

About SNAP-CAR

SNAP-CAR, which Coeptis Therapeutics licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is designed to be a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications. Instead of directly binding to a target on the tumor cell, CAR T cells are co-administered with one or more antibody adaptors that bind to the tumor cells and are fitted with a chemical group that irreversibly connects them to the SNAP-CAR on the therapeutic cells via a covalent bond. Pre-clinical studies in mice have demonstrated that by targeting tumors via antibody adaptor molecules, the SNAP-CAR therapy provides a highly programmable therapeutic platform.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

