Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel Introduces Aescape to Spa

First AI-Driven, Fully Automated Massage Experience in the U.S. Northwest

WORLEY, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel today announces that it has added the latest innovation in wellness technology with the installation of Aescape, a groundbreaking AI-powered, fully automated massage experience now available at its Spa Ssakwa'q'n (pronounced Sock-wah-kin).

With the introduction of Aescape, Spa Ssakwa’q’n (pronounced sock-wock-in) continues to elevate its reputation as a premier wellness destination, offering a harmonious blend of advanced technology and serene luxury in the region’s largest spa (15,000 square feet).

The first of its kind in the Northwest United States, Aescape offers a personalized and private alternative to traditional massages, redefining how guests relax and rejuvenate. The Aescape system combines advanced AI technology with a human-centric design to deliver highly customized massages. Using a precise body scan, Aescape allows guests to select the areas they want massaged, the duration, pressure level, and other preferences, ensuring a consistent and accessible experience tailored to their needs.

"Our new Aescape massage gives guests more privacy," said Laura Penney, CEO, Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel. "Some people aren't comfortable with others touching them in such an intimate way. This allows everyone to be at peace while revitalizing themselves."

CEO Penney was further impressed by the business case studies Aescape presented – spas with Aescape realized a substantially increased number of massages booked monthly and subsequent revenue growth. Further, customer satisfaction averaged roughly 90 percent.

Guests at Spa Ssakwa'q'n can enjoy the benefits of this state-of-the-art massage experience beginning in February. Booking appointments is now available.

Guests are in complete control of their relaxation journey. Aescape's AI-driven precision delivers unparalleled consistency, ensuring every session meets the highest standards of excellence.

For more information or to book an Aescape session, visit www.cdacasino.com/spa or call 1-855-232-2772.

About Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel

The casino resort is among the largest employers in North Idaho employing between 850-1,100 depending on the season and contributing more than $36 million to education in the region since opening. The property features 300 rooms and suites, seven food and beverage venues, entertainment, and tours and experiences through the casino's Cultural Tourism Program. Three $1 million dollar winners have hit on the 100,000 square feet of gaming space that offers nearly 1,200 video gaming machines and high stakes bingo.

