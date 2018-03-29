Coeur d'Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center

The entire in-room experience has been reconsidered with comfort in mind. The resort first researched the most comfortable sleeping environments by testing several bedding options with guests and asking for feedback over the past year. Every room is now updated with the plush bedding that resonated most with guests – new mattresses, toppers, pillows, sheets, and comforters.

Each room will also feature a new workspace, with modern technology including faster WiFi, and more abundant and convenient plug-in options, including bedside charging stations.

Other in-room improvements include new larger 4K HD televisions; new living space furniture; contemporary carpet, draperies, and wall coverings; modern lighting; and remodeled bathrooms, which have new tile, better lighting, and new mirrors.

"Our resort is still the same great place that our regular visitors have known and loved, and keep coming back to," said Coeur D'Alene Resort President Bill Reagan. "We are excited to give both new and regular guests a more comfortable experience with more modern amenities. Our goal was to make these upgrades complement the classic features that make our resort great."

Conference Center Upgrades

The Coeur d'Alene Resort also recently renovated its 32,000-square-foot conference, exhibit, and meeting space. As group meetings and conferences are a large part of Coeur d'Alene Resort's business, resort management gathered feedback from a number of key customers to make it a best-in-class meeting and conference space.

Comfort was again an important theme, which was addressed with a state-of-the-art illumination system, providing groups with 20 different settings to capture the perfect mood.

The entire meeting experience was considered, with new wall coverings that improve overall sound quality, and all-new audiovisual and connectivity technology resulting in a faster, more user-friendly experience.

New vibrant carpeting has been installed and every seat has been replaced with more comfortable chairs. The bathrooms in the conference center were also completely remodeled with new lighting and interior design.

