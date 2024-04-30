COEUS Solutions Rebrands as BridgeView Life Sciences After Successful Spinoff

Company eyes global expansion and introduction of new solutions for life sciences industry's most pressing challenges

PAOLI, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COEUS Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technologies and services in the life sciences industry, today announces its rebranding to BridgeView Life Sciences ("BridgeView") following a recent spinoff from its former parent company. This marks a significant milestone for the company, signaling a new era of growth and scale to support life sciences companies in their commercial transformations.

BridgeView Life Sciences

Serving as a trusted solutions partner for life sciences organizations, BridgeView Life Sciences provides the strategic acumen, differentiated SaaS platforms and comprehensive services that customers need to plan, launch, operationalize and scale. The company's SaaS applications include DataBridge™ for commercial data warehouse, PatientBridge™ for specialty data aggregation, and CommandBridge™ for program management, each focused on driving insights to enable data-driven decision processes. BridgeView also has a broad portfolio of expert strategy consulting, implementation and managed services.

"With nearly a decade in the life sciences industry, COEUS Solutions has been serving clients with excellence, integrity and innovation," said Mike Zubey, CEO of BridgeView Life Sciences. "Our decision to rebrand as BridgeView Life Sciences shows the company's commitment to helping life sciences organizations optimize their operations. 'Bridge' refers to the gap between a client's current state and the path forward, and 'View' represents insights that our transformative technologies and services deliver."

BridgeView's rebranding includes a new company logo, website and communication materials that reflect the company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to the highest standards of service and integrity. BridgeView will ensure a seamless transition for clients, partners and other stakeholders.

"This spinoff frees the company to address new commercial challenges with expanded solution offerings and to deepen our partnerships across the life sciences industry. This includes providing the tools and talent clients need to deliver on commercial transformation initiatives – from planning through value realization," added Zubey. "We are excited about the many opportunities to collaborate with current and future customers as BridgeView Life Sciences."

About BridgeView Life Sciences:

BridgeView Life Sciences is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in the life sciences industry, dedicated to empowering organizations with transformative services that drive efficiency, compliance and better patient outcomes. With a focus on collaboration, integrity and innovation, BridgeView is committed to bridging the gap between life sciences organizations and their goals. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewls.com .

Contact:

Emily Rodriguez

Public Relations Manager

BridgeView Life Sciences

Phone: (484) 433-6728

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BridgeView Life Sciences