COFCO, a Henricksen Company, opens new Experience Center and rebrands to Henricksen

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henricksen is pleased to announce the opening of their Washington DC Experience Center located on the 5th floor of 1725 I Street and the rebrand of COFCO, a Henricksen Company ("COFCO"), to Henricksen.

The Henricksen Washington DC Experience Center will serve as a place for the community and the AEC industry to gather for events, meetings, continuing education, and networking. It will also provide staff with a refreshed work environment that enables them to showcase diverse and innovative ways of working. The new space will facilitate an interactive experience and serve as catalyst for the industry and local community to see workspaces in a different way.

COFCO was acquired by Henricksen in 2022 because of an alignment in core values and a shared vision for the future. The rebrand of COFCO, to Henricksen in Washington DC will bring national name recognition to the talented local team and enhance their established regional industry relationships.

"When we move to the new Experience Center, we will be branded Henricksen, but we are the same team. We wanted to showcase how well we know and understand the DC market through the design of the space," said Kelly Hogan, Vice President of Operations, Henricksen, Washington DC.

The new space is designed around different iconic Washington DC locations which represent different styles of working. As an example, the formal conference room is designated the "Library of Congress" and features rich woods, soft luggage leather, a bust of Washington, and gold frames of the United States presidents and the CEO of Henricksen. In contrast, the all-day café is designated "Union Market" and features industrial lighting and bench seating to reflect the atmosphere of Union Market itself.

"This Experience Center and the rebrand are game changers for us," said Joan Waters, General Manager, Henricksen, Washington DC. "The space will help our clients and partners better understand today's work environments and the rebrand will provide more recognition in the market as Henricksen is a prominent national brand."

The Henricksen name will be reflected on all Washington DC materials beginning in May, including bid responses, presentations, invoices, email addresses, and website.

"What excites me about the rebrand is having the name recognition and being able to leverage the experience and resources nationally that we need to grow locally," said Joanna Verdi, Vice President of Sales, Washington DC.

The opening of the new Experience Center and the rebrand of COFCO to Henricksen will pave the way for future growth in the Washington DC market. Stay tuned for news of future events to be held at the new Henricksen Experience Center, including an open house later this summer.

About Henricksen

Henricksen is a full-service contract furniture dealership specializing in office, healthcare, education, government, senior living, and hospitality spaces. In 1962, Henricksen opened its doors as a small, family-run dealership. Today, Henricksen is a leading national dealership with 13 offices, over 340 full-time employees, and annual sales topping $300 million. With 400+ manufacturer partnerships, Henricksen offers an array of products from systems furniture, case goods, seating, lounge, and conference furnishings to architectural solutions including modular walls, flooring, lighting, sound masking, and technology equipment. Henricksen is the largest privately-owned dealer partner of HNI in the United States. HNI's furniture brands include Allsteel, HBF, The HON Company, and Gunlocke. www.henricksen.com

