COFCO, a Henricksen Company, opens new Experience Center in Center City, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COFCO, a Henricksen company ("COFCO"), is pleased to announce the launch of its new Experience Center located on the 16th floor of the 3 Parkway building (1601 Cherry St.) in Center City, Philadelphia.

The Experience Center will serve as a dynamic hub for architectural and design professionals, contractors, project managers, commercial real estate brokers, and corporations alike. It offers a versatile environment for meetings, continuing education, inspiration, networking, and other events, and it facilitates conversations about today's different ways of working. This beautiful new space is conveniently located overlooking City Hall and the Art Museum on Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.

"We wanted to transition from a display space to an interactive experience" said Joan Waters, General Manager, COFCO. "This new center is an opportunity for the design community and industry at large to use their creative talents for brainstorming, education, meeting, networking, and more."

The interior features a variety of different workspaces to accommodate and showcase different styles of working. There are both touch-down and traditional workstations, small meeting spaces, private rooms constructed from architectural wall products, soft seating, and tables. These different work areas are designated as different Philadelphia 'neighborhoods.' "What you might do in Rittenhouse might be different than what you do in Fishtown," says Jessica Paulshock, Vice President of Operations, COFCO. "It enables our employees and partners to experience the diversity in work styles that is common in today's office environment."

As an additional nod to COFCO's Philadelphia roots, there will be a mural prominently displayed in the Experience Center as a result of a partnership with the Philadelphia Mural Arts Program.

"The Experience Center is a living embodiment of Allsteel's four pillars of the 'Evolving Workspace,' which have become critically important to many buyers of office furniture today: choice, change, culture, and wellbeing," says Dean Molz, Director of Business Development, COFCO, "And we are excited to welcome in our industry partners, community professionals, and employees."

This innovative space was designed by Kayla Tobolski, Senior Designer at COFCO and was brought to life by trusted partners: A&D firm Stantec, Commercial Real Estate Broker CBRE, and General Contractor Bittenbender.

The launch of the Experience Center marks a significant milestone for COFCO, a Henricksen Company, known for its 78-year legacy in the Philadelphia market. Joan Waters expressed pride in recently joining forces with Henricksen because it combines the strengths of Henricksen's leadership, focus, and financial stability with COFCO's expertise and long-standing reputation.

About COFCO, a Henricksen Company

Founded in 1946, COFCO is one of the oldest commercial office furniture dealerships in the Philadelphia region and one of the oldest Allsteel dealerships in the country. In 2022 COFCO became part of Henricksen, extending its reach and resources. With almost identical values and strong history, both COFCO, a Henricksen Company and Henricksen continue to build on its legacy of courage, creativity, and respect for all with Our Henricksen Promise. This promise is our commitment to cultivating relationships and fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity, equity, and growth. www.cofcogroup.com

About Henricksen

Henricksen is a full-service contract furniture dealership specializing in office, healthcare, education, government, senior living, and hospitality spaces. In 1962, Henricksen opened its doors as a small, family-run dealership. Today, Henricksen is a leading national dealership with 13 offices, over 340 full-time employees, and annual sales topping $300 million. With 400+ manufacturer partnerships, Henricksen offers an array of products from systems furniture, case goods, seating, lounge, and conference furnishings to architectural solutions including modular walls, flooring, lighting, sound masking, and technology equipment. Henricksen is the largest privately-owned dealer partner of HNI in the United States. HNI's furniture brands include Allsteel, HBF, The HON Company, and Gunlocke. www.henricksen.com

