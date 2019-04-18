Cofense Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

LEESBURG, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cofense™, the global leader in intelligent phishing defense solutions, announced the addition of four security leaders to their executive team. Kevin Fliess joins Cofense as Senior Vice President of Marketing; Keith Ibarguen, as Chief Product Officer; Marcus Conroy, as Vice President of Americas Sales; and David Janson has been promoted to Vice President of International Sales from his previous position as Vice President of European Sales. Following the strongest fourth quarter (2018) and first quarter (2019) in company history, these additions will contribute to Cofense's leadership and culture as the company executes the next phase of its growth strategy and expansion.

"By harnessing organization-specific attack intelligence and vetting it against known external threats, we have redefined how organizations respond to phishing," said Rohyt Belani, CEO and co-founder of Cofense. "We are very pleased to welcome this established group of experts to the Cofense team and are confident they will help advance our products with the strategic direction needed to excel on a global stage."

As SVP of Marketing, Kevin Fliess will play a critical role in overseeing the planning, development, and execution of Cofense's marketing strategy across all channels. Fliess brings a unique blend of experience spanning every organization stage, from early-stage start-ups to global organizations and across a variety of technology verticals including ecommerce, search, mobility, big data, online travel, and aviation. Previously, Fliess served as VP of Sales and Marketing at ATPCO and earlier was VP of Marketing for the Hospitality Cloud at Cvent. He has also held leadership positions in product management and product marketing at HP and SAP.

Appointed as Cofense's first Chief Product Officer, Keith Ibarguen has more than 25 years of diverse and technical managerial experience and has led activities with the DoD, as well as the Intelligence and Law Enforcement Communities. Ibarguen most recently served as the Chief Engineer for the Law Enforcement and Domestic Security Division at the MITRE Corporation. In his new role, Ibarguen will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for product development, as well as building and adding dynamic solutions to the Cofense portfolio.

Marcus Conroy will lead national business as the Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Conroy has a deep reservoir of sales leadership experience that spans more than 15 years scaling high growth organizations. Prior to joining Cofense, Conroy spent nine years at Mimecast as Vice President of US Central and West Sales, where he was responsible for all aspects of go-to-market strategy and helping the company achieve a successful IPO.

David Janson has been promoted to Vice President of International Sales, where he will lead the company's sales for all regions outside the Americas. His expertise in defense, incident response, access governance, cloud management and automation will be an asset to his new role at Cofense. Janson previously held the Vice President of European Sales position at the company, after serving as the Regional Director for the UK and Ireland at FireScope and NetIQ.

"Our primary mission is enabling the world to stop phishing attacks in their tracks, and we have earned our customers' trust by working hard and providing the support and technology they need to do just that," said Aaron Higbee, CTO and cofounder of Cofense. "These key executive appointments position us to continue our track record for innovating and delivering solutions to customers that enable them to identify, report, and mitigate phishing and other types of email-based threats."

Cofense™, formerly PhishMe®, is the leading provider of intelligent phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

