Cofense Debuts Phishing Defense Podcast

With most data breaches occurring as a result of a successful phishing attack, defenders are constantly seeking to understand the latest evolving threats and tactics used by phishers to bypass popular security technologies. Cofense analyzes millions of emails and malware samples every day—both in the wild and within organizations' environments – to identify new and emerging malware, providing organizations recommendations so they can quickly and proactively defend their organization.

"The key differentiator between Cofense and our competitors is the actionable intelligence that underpins all of our solutions," said Rohyt Belani, chief executive officer, Cofense. "Our unique view of the cyber-threat landscape allows us to provide valuable and timely insights into active phishing threats that consistently bypass email gateways. We're thrilled to further extend and share our expertise through Phish Fryday as we strive to unite humanity against phishing."

The debut season includes the following episodes:

Episode 1: Cofense Labs' Jason Meurer discusses Emotet's recent evolutions, including modifications to its URI structure, new templates used and new information targeted by the botnet.

Episode 2: As tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, Mollie MacDougall of Cofense Labs, an expert on cyber and international security, explains Iran's cyber capabilities and its history of cyberattacks.

Episode 3: Alan Rainer from Cofense Intelligence discusses how attackers are using trusted cloud services to evade security technologies and compromise corporate networks.

Episode 4: URL scanning services, widely used by security professionals in their malware and phishing analysis, are increasingly less helpful. Chris Hall, Cofense security consultant, shares how attackers are adapting their techniques to spoof URLs, rendering scanning services less helpful.

To listen and subscribe to the Phish Fryday podcast, visit: https://cofense.com/category/podcast/phish-fryday/

