Cofense Expands Technology Alliance Program to Bring Enhanced Security Automation and Orchestration Capabilities to Customers

New partners added to the Cofense Technology Alliance Program include a number of different solutions offering protection against various points of the attack lifecycle. From endpoint security such as Carbon Black to security automation and orchestration platforms such as Demisto, Phantom and ServiceNow Security Operations, Cofense works with the leading security solutions enterprise customers are utilizing in their security operations centers (SOC). Cofense Intelligence added an integration with threat intelligence platform provider, EclecticIQ, and an interoperability with RSA® NetWitness® Platform to meet customers' increasing desire for operational efficiency, and visibility.

"To combat today's threat landscape, organizations need their security solutions to work together effectively and seamlessly to reduce attack dwell time and increase their ability to respond," said Jim Raine, director, Carbon Black Integration Network. "By partnering with Cofense, our integrated solutions provide a more holistic threat management experience for our customers, reducing pain across security operations and ultimately speeding response efforts to mitigate any attacks in play."

"Our mission is to develop strong partner relationships which begin at the technical solution level and extend through our sales motion to deliver immediate value to mutual customers," said Allan Carey, VP of Business Development, Cofense. "We will continue to build out our partner ecosystem in support of market demands and customer SOC enablement."

For more information about Cofense and its Technology Alliance Program, please visit: https://cofense.com/company/partners/#technology

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe®, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

