Cofense Hunts Phishing Threats Round the Clock with Enhanced 24-hour Global Phishing Defense Services

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofense™, the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions worldwide, announced today expanded 24/7 Phishing Defense Services to identify and mitigate active phishing attacks in progress. With this expanded support, the Cofense Phishing Defense Center (PDC), powered by Cofense Triage™, will immediately begin their human-vetted analysis, investigation and mitigation of reported phishing threats, regardless of what day or time the attack was reported. This provides organizations a significant advantage in the fight against targeted phishing attacks across multiple regions and time zones.

Every day, the Cofense PDC analyzes emails reported by the customer's end-users that bypassed email gateways and perimeter security controls. This analysis reveals that, on average, 10- 15% of those emails are malicious – ranging from wire fraud scams and ransomware to nation-state sponsored espionage activity - and pose a real threat to the organization. By analyzing and vetting these suspicious emails, Cofense enables customers to respond to real threats in minutes, not hours or days. Since phishing is a viable business model that operates day and night to succeed, the Cofense 24/7 phishing defense service is designed to help customers combat threat actors at any time of day and neutralize attacks in progress as quickly as possible.

"Since threat actors don't sleep, neither should your defense capabilities," notes Josh Nicholson, Senior VP of Professional Services at Cofense. "We have experienced malware analysts on staff across different countries analyzing tens of thousands of user-reported emails per month. No organization should have to wait until business hours to respond to an active phishing attack. That's why our enhanced, round-the-clock phishing defense service puts customers at ease by offering expert analysis and response for any reported suspicious email, any day, any time, in a matter of minutes."

Today, as more and more phishing emails bypass heavily relied-upon perimeter and email gateway technologies, it's essential for employees to report suspicious emails to their security teams to provide them visibility and stop active threats. Analyzing that amount of reported data can be a huge manual burden for incident responders to undertake, more especially if phishing attempts are reported after-hours. The Cofense PDC service powered by Cofense Triage helps organizations instantly remove that burden from incident responders and easily scale the in-depth analysis of these reported suspicious emails to discern the benign from the malicious while quickly engaging security teams to neutralize any active threats before major damage occurs – regardless of time zone.

"Our multinational customers and partners operate businesses 24/7, around the world, and this initiative is aligned to support their needs of neutralizing attacks as and when they occur," said Rohyt Belani, Cofense co-founder and CEO. "Threat actors are operating on 24/7 schedules and so must we as defenders."

