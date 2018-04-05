Cofense Makes it Easier to Boost Resiliency Against Phishing Attacks with Enhancements to its Security Awareness and Conditioning Solutions

Cofense PhishMe has proven to reduce end-user susceptibility to phishing attacks by up to 95 percent. It delivers simulated phishing email campaigns that mimic real-life spear phishing scenarios and provides instant learning opportunities for recipients who fall for the exercises. It also equips IT teams with the tools needed to educate and engage employees in their efforts to thwart phishing attacks. Key enhancements to the product line include:

Recipient Management : Allows administrators to easily manage and update employee information for phishing simulations. With features such as Dynamic Groups and reporting enhancements, administrators can easily manage additional educational needs and review user-specific activity for better overall program management.

Advanced Board Reporting : An enhanced analytics feature that only Cofense provides, which allows customers to request custom, boardroom-level quality reporting to share with their executive team and end users to showcase the results of their phishing defense program.

Learning Management System (Cofense LMS TM ) Auto Enrollment : The Cofense LMS Auto Enrollment feature allows customers to create and establish a dynamic process for additional education for users that fail simulations.

The Auto Attachment Tracking : An industry-first feature that allows customers to track and further educate users that open attachments in simulations.

The Plain Text Email: In some parts of the world email communication is delivered as plain text, and this feature allows customers to train end users globally by sending simulations that mimic real attacks.

In addition to the above features, Cofense continues to update and release new educational content to improve the learning experience for all end users. Learn more about these recent product enhancements on the Cofense blog.

"As an industry leader in phishing simulation, security awareness and training, we're always looking for ways to enhance and grow our product lines so customers can stay vigilant when it comes to combating the latest security threats," said Aaron Higbee, co-founder and CTO of Cofense. "We're excited about these new features and several pending product innovations that will further strengthen the integration between security training and incident response – ensuring that our customers have the best collective defense program in place."

For more information about Cofense and its anti-phishing solutions, please visit: https://cofense.com/

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe®, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

