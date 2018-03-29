Cofense Pioneers New Phishing Simulation Certification Program for Security Awareness Professionals

Phishing remains the #1 cyber-attack vector and security concern for organizations around the globe, with 43% of data breaches utilizing phishing techniques.1 Security awareness and phishing simulation programs are critical in developing vigilant employees to serve as a last line of defense when technology-only defenses leave security gaps.

The Cofense PhishMe Certification, program provides

Validation and certification of skills in the administration of Cofense PhishMe, the award-winning phishing awareness training and simulation solution

Training in running a successful anti-phishing program

The ability to augment Cofense solution expertise with complimentary threat landscape education modules

Self-paced certification that can be completed in less than four hours

Accreditation through ISC(2)

"We are thrilled to be offering the very first professional certification for phishing awareness programs," said Rohyt Belani, Co-Founder and CEO at Cofense. "As Cofense evolves our solution offerings, our dedication to phishing awareness - the first step towards building an effective phishing defense strategy - is only getting stronger. Being pioneers in this space, Cofense PhishMe Certification is proof that we remain steadfast in our investment to innovate and expand offerings for our global customer base."

Certification benefits both customers and partners.

Cofense customers got a glimpse of the certification course at Submerge, the company's annual user conference held in the US and UK with over 100 completing the certification. Based on the program's success to date, Cofense expects nearly 1,000 customers to finish the course this year.

Feedback from the initial certification preview at Submerge was overwhelmingly positive. "Thank you for giving me this opportunity to get certified. GREAT information, tips, and feature explanations, great course," noted one user.

The course is a sign of exciting things to come for Cofense partners. In the near future, Cofense plans to release a managed services certification course, along with flexible options for partners to grow their professional services offerings.

For more information about Cofense and its anti-phishing solutions, please visit: https://cofense.com/

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly known as PhishMe®, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise.

