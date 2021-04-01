Coffee and Protein: A Match Made in Heaven

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Ultimate Paleo Protein has been committed to bringing allergy-friendly and diet-friendly food options to the market for over a decade. Obsessed with quality, they have developed a line of protein-focused products that bolster health and wellness while also addressing most sensitivity concerns.

They've done this by settling on beef protein as a protein alternative compared to the popular whey option. Beef protein provides easy digestion and absorption. Critically, it also avoids a potential sensitivity causing gas and bloating that may come with the dairy-based whey version. This has allowed Ultimate Paleo Protein to create an effective protein supplement that is non GMO, free of hormones and antibiotics, hypoallergenic, grass-fed, pasture-raised, paleo, keto friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Needless to say, the brand has bent over backward to check the most common allergy/sensitivity off of the list.

Refusing to compromise taste in the name of quality ingredients, the Minnesota-based brand has also ensured that everything they make has a clean, great taste. In other words, it doesn't taste like beef. On the contrary, the brand offers a delectable menu of chocolate, vanilla, and unfavored options. The mixtures can be used for anything from protein shakes to pancakes, oatmeal, and even baking.

It can also be added to coffee, thanks to the brand's Coffee Protein Packets. These effortlessly bring together two elements that are critical to a modern American morning routine. Convenience is the name of the game here. Each packet comes filled with a delicious Dutched Cocoa-flavor powder. The beef protein has been instantized, making it easy to mix and removing the need for blenders or shaker cups. All that is required is to stir it into a cup of coffee.

Each coffee packet delivers 7 grams of protein — roughly the same as an egg — along with 50 mg of powdered MCT oil derived from coconut and immune-supporting probiotics Bacillus coagulans from Ganaden BC30. The last item is alkalized Dutched Cocoa, which helps to buffer the coffee's acidity and makes it taste like a light mocha.

With a vanilla creme flavor coming soon, Ultimate Paleo Protein has created a product that takes a dull morning cup a joe and turns it into a tasty, super-powered daybreak concoction. From quality to taste, convenience to health, Ultimate Paleo Protein's Coffee Protein Packets are a delicious take on the company's pledge to deliver "Ultimate Nutrition, Ultimate Performance.''

Please direct inquiries to:

Warden Bonner

(954) 853-3753

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Paleo Protein