Coffee Beanery Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

FLUSHING, Mich., April 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee Beanery, the specialty coffee roaster based in Flushing, MI, is excited to announce the opening of its location on 4580 Miller Road in Flint, MI.

Previously located in the Genesee Valley Mall, the new location opened to the public last November. The café features comfortable seating, charging stations, a private meeting room and reclaimed wood pieces from local woodshop, 2nd Chance Woods in Durand.

The café offers decadent specialty drinks such as their signature Café Carmel® as well as other delicious choices including Black and White Frappalatte® and Iced Fudge Ripple®. Other offerings include a vast variety of estate and SWP decaf coffees and over 40 flavored coffees, such as Caramel Pecan Pie and their famous house coffee, Beanery Blend®. A lineup of original Panini sandwiches includes tasty choices like Grown up Grilled Cheese and Turkey Cucumber Club.

To celebrate the opening of this location, a three-day Grand Opening Celebration has been planned. On Thursday, April 25th, the first 100 guests will receive a Right Roast® coffee sampler. Free tall coffee and hand-crafted panini tastings will occur all day with a ribbon cutting beginning at noon. On April 26th, giveaways, games, and prizes will take place all day. On Saturday the 27th, 103.9 The FOX will be broadcasting live from 10am-12pm with Salute the Troops, proudly offering free tall coffee to all military and their family. This event is free and open to the public.

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40 years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has nearly 75 locations throughout the world with locations overseas and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach, corporate culture and commitment to quality.

WHERE: Coffee Beanery – 4580 Miller Rd., Flint MI

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, @ 12 p.m.; ribbon-cutting ceremony @ 12:00 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Celebrating with specials Thursday April 25-27th Please see attached ad.

