Coffee Beanery Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee Beanery, the specialty coffee roaster based in Flushing, MI, is excited to announce the opening of its location on 52857 Schoenherr in Shelby Township, MI.

The café offers decadent specialty drinks such as their signature Café Carmel® as well as other delicious choices including Black and White Frappalatte® and Iced Fudge Ripple®. Other offerings include a vast variety of estate and SWP decaf coffees and over 40 flavored coffees, such as Caramel Pecan Pie and their famous house coffee, Beanery Blend®. A lineup of original Panini sandwiches includes tasty choices like Grown up Grilled Cheese and Turkey Cucumber Club.

To celebrate the opening of this location, a three-day Grand Opening Celebration has been planned. On Thursday, June 6th, the first 100 guests will receive a Right Roast® coffee sampler. Free tall coffee and hand-crafted panini tastings will occur all day. On June 7th, giveaways, games, and $1.99 tall specialty drinks will take place all day with a ribbon cutting beginning at noon. On Saturday the 8th, enter to win a Coffee Beanery gift basket and win great prizes. This event is free and open to the public.

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40 years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has nearly 75 locations throughout the world with locations overseas and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach, corporate culture and commitment to quality.

WHERE: Coffee Beanery – 52857 Schoenherr, Shelby Township MI

WHEN: Friday, June 7 @ 12 p.m.; ribbon-cutting ceremony

