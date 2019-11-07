Coffee Beanery Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Tall Coffee on Veterans Day November 11th

FLUSHING, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of those who serve in the U.S. Military, Coffee Beanery wants to salute our country's veterans and active duty military this Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th with a free coffee.

Participating Coffee Beanery locations across the country will offer a free tall cup of fresh brewed coffee all day on November 11th. Veterans and active duty military will need to provide their military identification for the offer.

"We're so grateful for the sacrifice and service made by our Veterans to our country and citizens," said Laurie Shaw, COO of Coffee Beanery. "As a token of our gratitude, we want to take this opportunity to treat our veterans to a cup of coffee to show our appreciation for their service."

Participating Coffee Beanery locations include:

Delaware – Wilmington (Concord Mall)

Florida – Sunrise (Sawgrass Mills Mall)

Kentucky- Paducah (Lourdes Hospital)

Maryland –Ocean City (Coastal Highway Location)

Michigan –Brighton (Old US 23), Flint (Miller Road), Detroit (Renaissance Center)

New Jersey –Eatontown (Monmouth Mall), Rockaway (Rockaway Townsquare)

Pennsylvania – Wyomissing (Berkshire Mall), Monaca (Old Brodhead Road)

Texas –Corpus Christi (La Palmera Mall), Killeen (Fort Hood, Killeen Mall and Clear Creek)

Virginia- Arlington (Fairfax Drive)

Wyoming-Gillette

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40+ years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has over 75 locations throughout the world, and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach and commitment to quality. Visit www.coffeebeanery.com for more information.

