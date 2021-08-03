NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee Bros today announced that they are launching a non-fungible token (NFT) project alongside the Cup of Excellence for the 2021 Alliance for Coffee Excellence Ethiopia auction.

Each individualized NFT will highlight the producer of one of these upcoming, unique lots. In addition to owning the NFT, the first fifty buyers will also receive an expertly roasted batch of coffee from that lot.

Coffee Bros. NFT Ethiopia Cup of Excellence Coffee Winner Hamasho Washing Station Ethiopia

"We wanted to provide an experience that lasts forever between the consumer of specialty coffee and the farmers that produce it. Celebrating the farmer's success through an NFT highlights their work and builds a bridge that doesn't exist with consumables. Once the coffee drinking experience is over, there is little to recognize and appreciate those behind that beautiful cup of coffee consumed."

- Dan Hunnewell (Owner, Coffee Bros.)

"Our mission is to recognize and reward extraordinary coffee farmers. The Coffee Bros NFT project provides an innovative way for the consumer to enjoy that particular coffee forever while also elevating the producers. We're thrilled to work with Coffee Bros., ACE members, and thank them for helping to support farmers and the Cup of Excellence program."

-Anna Abatzoglou (Managing Director, Marketing & Membership, Alliance for Coffee Excellence & Cup of Excellence)

20% of proceeds will go back to the Cup of Excellence and the World Coffee Research

The NFT project will be 1of 50 digital art pieces— including the farmer's award-winning coffee in a 8oz bag for the first fifty buyers.

The digital artwork will feature the producer, the rank number in the auction, the varietal, and its cupping score.

The Coffee Bros. NFT Project will be available for sale on August 5th, 2021 on Rarible.com. For more information on the project, visit www.coffeebros.com/nft.

About Coffee Bros.: In 2019, brothers Dan and Nick Hunnewell roasted their first batch of coffee in Long Island City, New York, and quickly realized the impact of their small business on the environment and the coffee industry. Since then, Coffee Bros., a Climate Neutral Certified company, prioritizes its mission-driven mindset— keeping its carbon footprint small, building stronger ties with local communities, and strengthening the economies and the ecosystems of the countries that our coffees originate. The brothers proudly support One Tree Planted, Climate Neutral, World Coffee Research, and Grounds for Health.

About Cup of Excellence: Since 1999, the Cup of Excellence (COE) program has set the standard for the increased premiums that farmers have received for their exemplary coffees. It continues to build a much more transparent infrastructure and gives farmers the tools needed to improve the economic model of their farms. COE raises funds for coffee farmers in coffee-growing countries, incentivizing and motivating farmers who know there can be a recognition and financial reward for their hard work and effort.

About World Coffee Research: The World Coffee Research's strategic aim is to preserve origin diversity in the face of the climate crisis by accelerating innovation in coffee agriculture. Their core work continues to be around coffee genetic improvement. World Coffee Research works across the entire innovation pipeline to provide farmers with access to improved varieties, from breeding through field trials to nurseries and seed value chains.

