DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coffee capsule market.



The global coffee capsule market is expected to grow from $9.92 billion in 2021 to $12.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The market is expected to grow to $16.7 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the coffee capsules market are Nespresso, Keurig, Gloria jean's Coffees, Nescafe, Nestle, Lavazza A Modo Mio, Starbucks, Bestpresso, Kissmeorganics, and Gourmesso.



The coffee capsules market consists of sales of coffee capsules products and related services used to prepare instant and convenient coffee at restaurants, bars, homes, and offices. A coffee capsule is a small cylindrical-shaped container that contains coffee sealed with aluminum foil. Coffee capsules contain fine ground coffee in a measured amount. Coffee capsules come in different flavors and can be used with or without a coffee machine.



The main types of products in coffee capsules are closed source systems and open-source systems. In closed systems, the consumer can only use capsules from one manufacturer in his capsule machine. The various types of materials include conventional plastic, bioplastics, fabric, others. The coffee capsules are used at household and commercial places.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffee capsules market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region of the coffee capsules market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee capsule market.

The coffee capsules reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffee machines in coffeehouses, office cafeterias. Increasing need for non-alcoholic beverages drinks among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules, and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that have attributed to the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee.

According to the study conducted in 2019 by MarketInspector, a UK-based provider of a digital marketplace for businesses and institutions, the annual coffee consumption per capita in Finland was 11.7 Kg while Portugal had 41.6 coffee shops per 10,000 people.

The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfill the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand for coffee capsules, thus increasing the growth of the coffee capsule market.



Coffee pods (Coffee pads) are prepackaged in environmentally friendly filter paper and provide an easy alternative for coffee capsules while offering compatibility with all kinds of coffee machines. Unlike coffee capsules, coffee pods are simpler to use and dispose of and do not contain plastic or aluminum packaging. Coffee pods are available at a lower price than coffee capsules due to the absence of plastic or metal used in capsules.

Moreover, different machines require different types of coffee capsules making it tedious for the users. For instance, the three types of machines offered by Lavazza, an Italy-based provider of coffee products, require different types of coffee capsules.

Further, as reported by Halo, a U.K based manufacturer of the compostable coffee capsules, out of a total of 59 billion coffee capsules produced almost 95% were in plastic and aluminum. Thus, the market for coffee capsules is restricted by the growing demand of its alternative products such as coffee pods.



One of the latest trends for the companies in the coffee capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules. Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminum and plastic to hold the coffee extract.

Capsules made from aluminum and plastics are non-biodegradable and harm the environment thus, pushing the companies towards finding new innovative bio-degradable material such as polypropylene, which can be shredded and recycled to be used to make coffee capsules.

The countries covered in the coffee capsules market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Coffee Capsule Market Characteristics



3. Coffee Capsule Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Coffee Capsule



5. Coffee Capsule Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Coffee Capsule Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Coffee Capsule Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Coffee Capsule Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Coffee Capsule Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Conventional Plastic

Bio plastics

Fabric

Other Materials

6.2. Global Coffee Capsule Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Household

Commercial

6.3. Global Coffee Capsule Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Closed Source System

Open Source System

7. Coffee Capsule Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Coffee Capsule Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Coffee Capsule Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wouwe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]rkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets